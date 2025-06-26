Protest in Sofia Against Euro Adoption Halts Traffic Near House of Europe

Protest action in defense of the Bulgarian lev caused a major traffic disruption in Sofia on Tuesday. The demonstration, organized by the civil initiative "Buditeli" and supported by members of the political group "Greatness," led to the closure of "G. S. Rakovski" Street in front of the House of Europe. Police cordoned off the area between "Khan Krum" and "Neofit Rilski" Streets, with gendarmerie vehicles deployed and document checks carried out on anyone attempting to pass through. Residents expressed frustration with the road closures, citing long detour routes and delays.

The protest, centered on opposition to Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, was backed by activists who claimed to have submitted two formal complaints to Eurostat. According to them, these filings contain arguments that could influence the European Union's decision regarding Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone.

Meanwhile, MP Krasimira Katincharova from "Greatness" stated that her parliamentary group had issued a declaration in the National Assembly to highlight widespread discontent. Katincharova pointed to a group of Bulgarian citizens embarking on a 5,000-kilometer journey to Brussels, using personal vacation time and resources to seek answers from European institutions.

Their central demand, according to her, is to understand why the European Commission allegedly disregards the EU treaties by supporting a government they accuse of acting like a mafia. Katincharova went on to accuse the Bulgarian government of systematically violating European directives, failing to uphold human rights, and breaching environmental legislation. She added that the march to Brussels aims to challenge the European Commission directly, asking when it began consulting with organizations they claim function like terrorist or mafia structures.