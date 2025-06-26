Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Dominates Japan 3:0 in Front of Thousands in Burgas

Sports | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Dominates Japan 3:0 in Front of Thousands in Burgas

The Bulgarian national volleyball team started the second tournament of the Nations League with a commanding 3:0 victory over Japan, cheered on by over 6,000 spectators at Arena Burgas. The sets ended 27:25, 25:23, and 25:19, marking Bulgaria’s first win against Japan since 2018. The return of captain Aleks Grozdanov was strongly felt on the court, and the team showed determination and grit, particularly in the opening set, where they staged a dramatic comeback from 21:24, led by Alex Nikolov.

In the second set, the momentum stayed with the Bulgarians. They built a similar 24:21 lead, but this time held on to close it out at 25:23. With the pressure lifted, the third set saw Bulgaria at its most dominant, controlling the pace and securing the victory with a confident 25:19. This result places the Bulgarian side in sixth place in the standings, with three wins and two losses. Japan remains in fourth, although the two teams are now tied on points.

Next up for Bulgaria is a match against Slovenia on Friday, June 27 at 19:30. Slovenia, like Bulgaria, opened their campaign with a straight-sets win, defeating Turkey.

Head coach Gianlorenzo Blenghini cautioned his team to remain focused after the strong start, emphasizing the importance of composure and consistency. “It’s crucial we stay grounded,” he said. “We still have tough matches ahead. We can improve. The key is not to change too many things, but to maintain concentration.

Blenghini praised the team’s resilience, particularly in the comeback during the first set. “We were behind, but the players stayed composed and fought back. We’ve spoken a lot about maintaining confidence under pressure. That’s the way forward,” he explained. He also highlighted the team’s serving strength as a decisive factor: “We had key moments where our serving made the difference. Now we need to build on that.

Outside hitter Simeon Nikolov shared how the crowd’s support had moved the players. “When I saw how many people were cheering for us, I got goosebumps,” he said. “I’m glad we could reward them with a win.

His brother, Alex Nikolov, echoed those sentiments. “Beating Japan, a team we’ve struggled with for years, and doing it in our first match in Burgas - it doesn’t get better than that. The anthem, the crowd - it was all unforgettable.

Alex also spoke about key moments in the match, including his serve run in the first set and one from Iliya Petkov. “Those serves came at a crucial time. If Japan had stopped us then, things might have looked different. But we scored and kept control. Playing alongside my brother adds another layer - it’s exciting, and we’re offering something special to the fans. Even from just a month ago, I can see how much we’ve grown.

The energy and confidence are high in the Bulgarian camp, but as Blenghini noted, the path ahead is long, and focus will be key when they face Slovenia next.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: volleyball, Bulgaria, Japan

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Competition Watchdog Targets Market Abuse in Food Sector

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has launched a detailed sectoral analysis of Bulgaria’s food market to assess whether there is evidence of cartels or abuse of dominant market positions

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Food Price Checks Seen as Symbolic, Not a Real Market Solution

Mass inspections of food prices by regulatory bodies in Bulgaria are largely symbolic and unlikely to yield concrete results

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Who Stands to Benefit the Most?

Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone is expected to significantly accelerate economic convergence with the euro area and enhance the prosperity of its citizens

Business » Finance | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 18:31

July 27th Forecast: Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria with Storms Forecast for Western Regions

On June 27, Bulgaria will experience another day of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 40°C in most regions

Society » Environment | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores

Business | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 16:12

Bulgarian PM Urges Respect for Bulgarian Minority Rights in North Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking from Brussels, emphasized that Bulgaria expects the European Council to strictly follow the 2022 compromise when it comes to the Republic of North Macedonia’s EU accession

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Another Victory for Bulgaria: Georgieva Tops Vault Final

Valentina Georgieva has added another vault gold medal to her collection, triumphing at the World Cup in Tashkent

Sports | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:10

From Varna to Wimbledon: Ivan Ivanov Praised as ‘Talent of the Generation’ in UK Tournament

Sixteen-year-old Ivan Ivanov, ranked seventh in the world junior standings, is set to begin his campaign today at the men’s grass-court exhibition tournament in Liverpool

Sports | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Stays in ATP Top 20 Amid Injury Pause

Grigor Dimitrov continues to maintain his position among the world’s elite, holding on to 19th place in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | June 16, 2025, Monday // 12:29

Bulgarian Grace Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three European Titles, Eyes World Championship

Stiliana Nikolova returned from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Tallinn with a remarkable performance, securing three gold medals and one silver

Sports | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:24

Bulgarian Teen Ivan Ivanov Shines in Paris, Advances to Grand Slam Semifinals

Ivan Ivanov continued his remarkable run at Roland Garros, advancing to the semifinals of the junior singles in his Grand Slam debut

Sports | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 14:56

Bulgaria Dominates the Mat: How the Medal Sweep Changes the Gymnastics Scene in Europe

Across the continent, rhythmic gymnastics has long been a stage for elegance, precision, and fierce competition.

Sports | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria