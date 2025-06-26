Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Dominates Japan 3:0 in Front of Thousands in Burgas

The Bulgarian national volleyball team started the second tournament of the Nations League with a commanding 3:0 victory over Japan, cheered on by over 6,000 spectators at Arena Burgas. The sets ended 27:25, 25:23, and 25:19, marking Bulgaria’s first win against Japan since 2018. The return of captain Aleks Grozdanov was strongly felt on the court, and the team showed determination and grit, particularly in the opening set, where they staged a dramatic comeback from 21:24, led by Alex Nikolov.

In the second set, the momentum stayed with the Bulgarians. They built a similar 24:21 lead, but this time held on to close it out at 25:23. With the pressure lifted, the third set saw Bulgaria at its most dominant, controlling the pace and securing the victory with a confident 25:19. This result places the Bulgarian side in sixth place in the standings, with three wins and two losses. Japan remains in fourth, although the two teams are now tied on points.

Next up for Bulgaria is a match against Slovenia on Friday, June 27 at 19:30. Slovenia, like Bulgaria, opened their campaign with a straight-sets win, defeating Turkey.

Head coach Gianlorenzo Blenghini cautioned his team to remain focused after the strong start, emphasizing the importance of composure and consistency. “It’s crucial we stay grounded,” he said. “We still have tough matches ahead. We can improve. The key is not to change too many things, but to maintain concentration.”

Blenghini praised the team’s resilience, particularly in the comeback during the first set. “We were behind, but the players stayed composed and fought back. We’ve spoken a lot about maintaining confidence under pressure. That’s the way forward,” he explained. He also highlighted the team’s serving strength as a decisive factor: “We had key moments where our serving made the difference. Now we need to build on that.”

Outside hitter Simeon Nikolov shared how the crowd’s support had moved the players. “When I saw how many people were cheering for us, I got goosebumps,” he said. “I’m glad we could reward them with a win.”

His brother, Alex Nikolov, echoed those sentiments. “Beating Japan, a team we’ve struggled with for years, and doing it in our first match in Burgas - it doesn’t get better than that. The anthem, the crowd - it was all unforgettable.”

Alex also spoke about key moments in the match, including his serve run in the first set and one from Iliya Petkov. “Those serves came at a crucial time. If Japan had stopped us then, things might have looked different. But we scored and kept control. Playing alongside my brother adds another layer - it’s exciting, and we’re offering something special to the fans. Even from just a month ago, I can see how much we’ve grown.”

The energy and confidence are high in the Bulgarian camp, but as Blenghini noted, the path ahead is long, and focus will be key when they face Slovenia next.