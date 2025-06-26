Sofia’s Municipal Cameras to Monitor Speed and Enforce Fines

Speeding drivers in Sofia will soon be sanctioned through the city’s existing network of municipal cameras, following newly approved amendments to the Road Traffic Act. The change was backed by the Transport Committee in Parliament and marks a significant shift in how traffic violations are monitored and penalized.

Until now, only cameras owned by the Ministry of Interior were authorized to detect speeding and issue fines through automated systems. That restriction, according to Dimitar Petrov, head of Traffic Management and Analysis at Sofia Municipality, has limited enforcement. With the legislative update, municipal cameras can now be integrated into the sanctioning process, once the new rules take effect.

Sofia currently operates around 800 municipal surveillance cameras. Of these, approximately 300 are capable of automatically recognizing license plates and could be adapted to measure speed as well. These cameras are already positioned along critical routes - including both the small and large ring roads, key bus lanes, and the designated low-emission zone.

To become fully operational for speed enforcement, the cameras will require upgrades - namely, the installation of specialized sensors or radar systems. Additionally, they must pass a certification process to ensure compliance before being used to issue fines.

Beyond speeding, the city’s video surveillance infrastructure is technically capable of detecting a wide range of traffic violations. According to Petrov, these include red light violations, illegal maneuvers, seatbelt non-compliance, wrong-way driving, and unauthorized use of bus lanes. Though not all of these features are currently in use, the technology enables such oversight.

Authorities hope the reform will lead to fewer road accidents and a stronger sense of discipline among drivers. With the possibility of being monitored virtually anywhere in the capital, motorists may become more cautious, contributing to improved road safety across Sofia.