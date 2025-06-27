Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies

The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security. This was confirmed by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

The center’s priorities will include the testing of advanced technologies and the creation of new prototypes, particularly in the field of drones and related defense systems. Minister Zapryanov noted that the establishment of the center is intended to speed up the development process for such technologies, shortening timeframes for research and production.

The initiative aligns with broader European efforts to modernize defense capabilities. As part of the EU’s rearmament agenda, a €150 billion fund is expected to be channeled into projects such as the procurement of drones. Bulgaria is positioning itself to tap into these funds and plans to invest in its own drone capabilities under its defense investment program.

Progress on the domestic front is already underway. Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defense, recently announced that the Bulgarian Land Forces have begun the process of acquiring commercial drones. State-owned arms manufacturer VMZ-Sopot is involved in a European initiative to produce ammunition for UAVs, further integrating Bulgaria into continental defense projects.

In parallel, the Bulgarian defense firm Terem is also working on drone development, including cooperation with Ukraine on joint projects.

The establishment of the Innovation Center was initially announced in March, but the launch has been delayed due to the complex integration process between the state-owned Tsvetan Lazarov Military Research Institute and various private sector partners. Only recently did the Bulgarian government approve the center’s formal operation under the framework of Sofia Tech Park.

