EU Moves to End Hidden Airline Fees: Free Hand Luggage Set to Become Standard

Members of the European Parliament’s transport committee have backed a major shift in air travel regulations, voting in favor of new rules that would require airlines to allow passengers to carry two bags free of charge. The move aims to standardize cabin baggage policy across the EU and follows a long-standing debate between consumer groups and the airline industry.

Under the new provision, passengers would be entitled to take a hand luggage weighing up to 7 kilograms into the cabin, in addition to a small personal item that fits under the seat - free of charge. The decision reflects an effort to codify the 2014 judgment by the EU Court of Justice, which concluded that hand luggage, within reasonable weight and size, is a necessary part of air travel.

The rule sets a maximum combined size for the 7kg cabin bag at 100 cm (sum of length, width, and height), with typical examples including dimensions like 30x30x40 cm or 25x45x30 cm. The second free item - the personal bag - must not exceed 40x30x15 cm. Airlines will still be able to refuse larger bags on board if legitimate safety reasons apply, such as aircraft limitations or security concerns. In such cases, luggage must be transported in the hold without a charge.

The amendment is part of the European Parliament’s broader stance on a 2023 proposal to strengthen passenger rights in air travel. The final version is expected to be negotiated with the EU Council in July. Spain has already indicated its backing for the proposed change.

The measure has encountered firm opposition from airline representatives. Industry groups argue that the new standard will create logistical and financial challenges, especially for low-cost carriers, whose business model heavily relies on revenue from ancillary fees. Airlines for Europe (A4E), which represents several major European carriers, warned that implementing mandatory free baggage rules will likely drive up ticket prices. “The European Parliament should let passengers choose the services they want and pay for,” said Ourania Georgoutsakou, A4E’s managing director, criticizing the regulatory move as unnecessary interference.

Low-cost airlines such as Ryanair, Wizz Air, EasyJet, and others stand to be most affected. These carriers typically only allow a small personal item in the base fare and charge additional fees for cabin bags. According to Ryanair's latest financial data, €4.7 billion of its €13.95 billion annual revenue came from optional services, including hand luggage, seat reservations, and priority boarding. These services have become a cornerstone of budget airlines’ profit structures.

Beyond financial losses, airlines are also concerned about operational disruptions. They argue that aircraft cabins are not designed to accommodate a wheeled carry-on for every passenger. In a letter sent to MEPs ahead of the vote, A4E noted that a standard 180-seat aircraft has overhead space for only about 90 bags. The concern is that crowding in the cabin could slow down boarding and cause delays, especially if crew members are forced to gate-check bags frequently.

Still, the regulation offers a degree of flexibility: the 7kg bag can be stored in the hold without extra cost if there isn’t room in the cabin. It also allows airlines to limit onboard luggage for safety or technical reasons, rather than for commercial advantage.

Consumer rights groups have welcomed the reform. Stephen Berger of the European Consumer Organisation described the vote as a victory for travelers, calling the new provision “a clear and fair standard” that meets basic expectations of passengers to carry both a personal item and a cabin bag without being charged.

This initiative comes after a formal complaint filed with the European Parliament earlier this year targeting the hand luggage policies of seven low-cost airlines: Ryanair, Wizz Air, EasyJet, Vueling, Volotea, Transavia, and Norwegian. The complaint argued that inconsistent rules were confusing passengers and inflating travel costs. Years of expert debate and lobbying have now culminated in the Parliament’s decision to act.

Although the final approval process still lies ahead, the vote signals a significant regulatory push toward harmonizing air travel norms within the European Union - one that could reshape the pricing models of budget carriers and redefine what passengers can expect as standard service.