Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending by 2035. Speaking after the meeting, Zhelyazkov announced that the declaration was unanimously endorsed by all member states, with the core objective being to gradually reach 5% of each country's GDP directed toward defense and security.
He clarified that this commitment breaks down into two components: 3.5% of GDP will go toward direct defense expenditures, while the remaining 1.5% will cover related areas such as defense technologies, infrastructure, and investments that contribute to military preparedness. Although there is no annual requirement, the overarching goal remains clear - achieving the full 5% by 2035.
According to Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria fully supports this objective and views it not only as a budgetary commitment but also as an opportunity to utilize the "Save" mechanism up to 2030. This mechanism is expected to mobilize substantial funding for strengthening Bulgaria’s defense capabilities. A detailed national plan will be developed, subject to all necessary approvals and procedural steps, and will outline defense-related spending year by year until 2035.
Turning to foreign policy, Zhelyazkov addressed the issue of North Macedonia’s EU accession, reiterating Bulgaria’s firm stance. He stated that Bulgaria remains supportive of North Macedonia’s EU integration but emphasized that it must be based on the country’s own progress and adherence to previously agreed commitments. In this context, he underscored the importance of the May Declaration adopted by Bulgaria’s National Assembly, which calls for safeguarding the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia.
Zhelyazkov also highlighted his meeting with North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, describing their discussion as constructive. Topics included European values, human rights, and the need for official discourse to promote mutual respect rather than division. He reiterated that good neighborly relations must be grounded in the implementation of signed agreements, such as the 2017 Treaty of Friendship and the EU-negotiated framework of 2022, which was endorsed by the European Council.
Zhelyazkov stressed that Bulgaria will not shift its position. It will continue to demand that the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia are respected - including through their formal recognition in the country’s constitution, a prerequisite for advancing to the next phase of EU membership negotiations.
Аsked about the resignation of "We Continue the Change" co-leader Kiril Petkov, Zhelyazkov commented that political accountability is essential - particularly for those who brand themselves with an anti-corruption agenda. He welcomed the resignation as an act of responsibility and reiterated that the rule of law requires equal application to all, without exception.
