Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

Politics » DEFENSE | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending by 2035. Speaking after the meeting, Zhelyazkov announced that the declaration was unanimously endorsed by all member states, with the core objective being to gradually reach 5% of each country's GDP directed toward defense and security.

He clarified that this commitment breaks down into two components: 3.5% of GDP will go toward direct defense expenditures, while the remaining 1.5% will cover related areas such as defense technologies, infrastructure, and investments that contribute to military preparedness. Although there is no annual requirement, the overarching goal remains clear - achieving the full 5% by 2035.

According to Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria fully supports this objective and views it not only as a budgetary commitment but also as an opportunity to utilize the "Save" mechanism up to 2030. This mechanism is expected to mobilize substantial funding for strengthening Bulgaria’s defense capabilities. A detailed national plan will be developed, subject to all necessary approvals and procedural steps, and will outline defense-related spending year by year until 2035.

Turning to foreign policy, Zhelyazkov addressed the issue of North Macedonia’s EU accession, reiterating Bulgaria’s firm stance. He stated that Bulgaria remains supportive of North Macedonia’s EU integration but emphasized that it must be based on the country’s own progress and adherence to previously agreed commitments. In this context, he underscored the importance of the May Declaration adopted by Bulgaria’s National Assembly, which calls for safeguarding the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

Zhelyazkov also highlighted his meeting with North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, describing their discussion as constructive. Topics included European values, human rights, and the need for official discourse to promote mutual respect rather than division. He reiterated that good neighborly relations must be grounded in the implementation of signed agreements, such as the 2017 Treaty of Friendship and the EU-negotiated framework of 2022, which was endorsed by the European Council.

Zhelyazkov stressed that Bulgaria will not shift its position. It will continue to demand that the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia are respected - including through their formal recognition in the country’s constitution, a prerequisite for advancing to the next phase of EU membership negotiations.

Аsked about the resignation of "We Continue the Change" co-leader Kiril Petkov, Zhelyazkov commented that political accountability is essential - particularly for those who brand themselves with an anti-corruption agenda. He welcomed the resignation as an act of responsibility and reiterated that the rule of law requires equal application to all, without exception.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, NATO, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores

Business | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Electricity Price Hike in July Expected to Push Inflation in Bulgaria

The upcoming rise in electricity prices starting in July is expected to influence inflation in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Protest in Sofia Against Euro Adoption Halts Traffic Near House of Europe

Protest action in defense of the Bulgarian lev caused a major traffic disruption in Sofia on Tuesday

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:24

Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Dominates Japan 3:0 in Front of Thousands in Burgas

The Bulgarian national volleyball team started the second tournament of the Nations League with a commanding 3:0 victory over Japan

Sports | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies

The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security

Politics » Defense | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgaria: Pension Challenges Go Beyond Euro Adoption, Urgent Reforms Needed

Bulgaria’s pension system is facing deep-rooted problems that go far beyond the question of eurozone accession

Society | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 08:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies

The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security

Politics » Defense | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgarian Defense Firm Rejects Claims of Re-Exporting Arms to Ukraine

EMKO has issued a firm denial of recent claims suggesting the company has been involved in supplying ammunition and related components from Serbia to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 10:08

Bulgaria to Boost Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2035

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria plans to raise its defense budget to 5% of GDP

Politics » Defense | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33

Bulgaria Tests C4ISR Capabilities in NATO’s Largest Interoperability Drill

Bulgarian military personnel took part in NATO's "Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise" (CWIX) 2025, held from June 2 to 20 in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Politics » Defense | June 20, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars

Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, signed a framework agreement on June 16

Politics » Defense | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran, Civilian Casualties Reported Amid Escalation

Israel has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, striking what it claims are nuclear and military targets.

Politics » Defense | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria