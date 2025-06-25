Bulgaria and Switzerland Launch Joint Programs to Improve Air Quality and Migration Management

Business | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 15:38
Bulgaria and Switzerland Launch Joint Programs to Improve Air Quality and Migration Management

Bulgaria and Switzerland are launching two new joint initiatives under the Second Swiss Contribution, with a combined value of 18.7 million Swiss francs. The programs, signed today in Sofia, target two key areas - air quality improvement and integrated migration management. The agreements were signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, Swiss Ambassador H.E. Raymund Furrer, Minister of Environment and Water Manol Genov, and Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Donchev emphasized that beyond the financial aid, the collaboration brings valuable know-how and fosters institutional partnerships. “These projects aren’t only about the money, though it certainly matters. They’re about learning from institutions with more experience and about building lasting connections,” he said.

Swiss Ambassador Furrer underlined the shared goals of both countries, describing the two programs as “important and high-quality.” He noted that Switzerland and Bulgaria are aligned in their priorities and committed to making real progress.

The first initiative, “Improving Air Quality,” has a budget of 15 million Swiss francs. Managed by the Ministry of Environment and Water, it will focus on modernizing Bulgaria’s National Air Quality Monitoring System. Environment Minister Manol Genov pointed out that the funding would allow Bulgaria to acquire state-of-the-art measuring equipment and contribute more reliable data to the European air monitoring network.

The second program, “Providing Support for Migration Management,” is backed by 3.7 million Swiss francs. Operated by the Ministry of Interior, it aims to enhance Bulgaria’s capabilities in border and migration control, while also tackling human trafficking. The program’s goals include boosting the capacity of local institutions working with migrants and expanding the integration centers in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas. There will also be initiatives to raise awareness of the social benefits of migrant integration and to support trafficking victims.

Partners in the migration initiative include the International Organization for Migration, Bulgaria’s National Commission for Combating Human Trafficking, and the Swiss-based FIZ, an advocacy group supporting migrant women and trafficking survivors.

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov stressed the importance of offering those granted international protection - as well as victims of trafficking - genuine access to employment and opportunities for quicker integration into society.

