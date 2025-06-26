Bulgaria Swelters Under Scorching Heat on June 26

Bulgaria will face another day of intense heat on June 26, with clear skies and only a light breeze from the north-northwest. Daytime temperatures across the country will soar, ranging between 36 and 41 degrees Celsius. In the capital, Sofia, the mercury will also reach around 36 degrees.

Conditions along the Black Sea coast will be dominated by sunshine once again. Winds will come in from the east-southeast, remaining light to moderate throughout the day. Temperatures will peak between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius along the shore. Sea water remains pleasant for swimming, with temperatures holding between 22 and 24 degrees.

In the mountain regions, mostly sunny skies are expected, paired with a light to moderate north-northwesterly wind. At elevations of around 1,200 meters, temperatures will climb to 29 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 meters they will reach up to 22 degrees.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)