Trump Hails Iran Strike as 'Obliteration' Despite Mixed Intel, Ceasefire Holds For Now

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Trump Hails Iran Strike as 'Obliteration' Despite Mixed Intel, Ceasefire Holds For Now

There is cautious optimism surrounding the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed. The ceasefire, which was said to begin at midnight Eastern Time, was marred early on by limited rocket fire from both sides, though these initial violations were non-lethal. Since then, however, hostilities appear to have halted.

As signs of de-escalation emerge, Israel has begun lifting some airspace restrictions and commercial flights are gradually resuming. Markets responded positively - U.S. stock indexes posted gains, while oil prices fell, reflecting investors' hope that the fragile truce will hold.

Despite the relative calm, questions remain about the effectiveness of the recent U.S. military operation against Iran. An early assessment from American intelligence sources concluded that the airstrikes had failed to eliminate key elements of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The White House, however, disputed that conclusion.

Speaking from the NATO summit in the Netherlands, President Trump dismissed the intelligence findings, calling them "inconclusive." He insisted the strikes were devastating and claimed they inflicted massive damage on Iran’s nuclear sites. “The intelligence says, ‘We don’t know, it could have been very severe.’ That’s what the intelligence says. So, I guess, that’s correct. But I think that we can take the ‘We don’t know,’ it was very severe. It was obliteration,Trump told reporters. He added that Iranian officials, upon inspecting the sites, found them so thoroughly damaged that they were compelled to accept a ceasefire.

Trump claimed the U.S. action set back Tehran’s nuclear program “basically decades,” justifying the attack as a decisive measure to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He maintained that, had the strikes not occurred, Iran would have continued its campaign without restraint.

Asked whether the U.S. would consider striking again if Iran moved to restart its nuclear activities, the president was unequivocal. “Sure,” he said. But he also downplayed the possibility that Iran would try again. “I don’t think they’ll ever do it again,Trump remarked. “I think they’re going to take their oil, they’re going to have some missiles, and they’ll have some defense. I think they’ve had it. I mean, they just went through hell, I think they’ve had it. The last thing they want to do is enrich.

Meanwhile, tensions persist on the diplomatic front. Iran’s Parliament has passed legislation to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Nour News, a local outlet. Under the new measure, IAEA inspectors will be barred from entering the country unless the safety of Iran’s nuclear facilities is assured. This move comes just days after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi urged Iran to restore its cooperation with the agency in light of recent hostilities.

Further fueling the atmosphere of unrest, Iranian authorities executed three men on Wednesday after accusing them of working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. The announcement came via state-run media outlets including Mizan and Tasnim, the latter of which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to reports, the men were charged with smuggling equipment into Iran disguised as alcohol shipments - gear that was allegedly used in the assassination of a high-profile individual. Iranian authorities identified the suspects only as “Mossad spies.

Sources:

  • CNBC
  • CNN
  • Al Jazeera
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Iran, ceasefire

Related Articles:

Trump Brokers Truce: Israel Warns of ‘Forceful Response’ to Any Ceasefire Breach

Israel has confirmed it has accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump

World | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:39

Missiles Rain Down: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Qatar and Iraq in Major Escalation

Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar on Monday night

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 20:28

No Risk to Bulgaria’s Security or Energy Supply Despite Iran-Israel Tensions

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov moved to reassure the public on Monday, stating firmly that Bulgaria faces no direct threat - military or energy-related - following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are launching intense strikes against key regime targets in Tehran

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 12:02

US Claims ‘Severe Damage’ to Iran’s Nuclear Program After Airstrikes

A day after President Donald Trump authorized a high-stakes strike on Iran’s nuclear program, the United States claimed it had inflicted significant damage

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 08:35

Trump Enters US Into Another War With Airstrikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities marks a dramatic turning point - not only for the Middle East but for the global order, the presidency, and the long-standing shadow conflict between Washington and Tehran

World | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Zelensky and Council of Europe Sign Deal to Launch Special Tribunal for Russian Aggression

On June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, signed an agreement in Strasbourg to establish a Special Tribunal dedicated

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

EU Moves to End Hidden Airline Fees: Free Hand Luggage Set to Become Standard

Members of the European Parliament’s transport committee have backed a major shift in air travel regulations, voting in favor of new rules that would require airlines to allow passengers to carry two bags free of charge

World » EU | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 23:02

NATO Commits to 5% Defense Spending by 2035, Citing Russia as Long-Term Threat

NATO member states have adopted a new and more ambitious defense spending commitment, agreeing to raise their national defense budgets to 5% of GDP by 2035

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 16:58

UK to Acquire F-35A Jets to Reinforce Nuclear Deterrent

The United Kingdom has announced plans to purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets from the United States - aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Clears Major Hurdle Toward Euro Adoption as ECON Committee Votes 'Yes'

The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has endorsed a report on Bulgaria’s preparedness to adopt the euro

World » EU | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Dead and Wounded Everywhere: Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro Kills 18, Injures Nearly 300

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on June 24

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria