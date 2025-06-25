UK to Acquire F-35A Jets to Reinforce Nuclear Deterrent

The United Kingdom has announced plans to purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets from the United States - aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The move marks the most significant expansion of Britain’s nuclear capabilities in a generation, as the country prepares to diversify its deterrent beyond its longstanding reliance on nuclear-armed submarines.

At present, the UK’s nuclear posture is based solely on its fleet of four Vanguard-class submarines. With the new acquisition, for the first time since the post-Cold War defence cutbacks of the 1990s, the Royal Air Force will once again play a direct role in the nation’s nuclear strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with the NATO summit held in the Netherlands. Prime Minister Keir Starmer framed the decision as a dual message: an enhancement of national security, and a reaffirmation of the UK’s steadfast role in NATO at a time when nuclear risks are on the rise.

“In a time of growing global instability, we must recognize that peace can no longer be taken for granted,” Starmer said. “This investment reflects my government’s clear commitment to our national defence.” He underscored the UK’s unwavering loyalty to the NATO alliance and its shared responsibility to safeguard the Euro-Atlantic region in the years ahead.

The F-35A aircraft are part of NATO’s dual-capable aircraft (DCA) programme, designed to support the deployment of US nuclear bombs in Europe. Only a handful of alliance members - such as Germany and Belgium - currently possess the necessary jets and trained crews to fulfill this role. Britain’s decision to join their ranks significantly strengthens NATO’s collective deterrence.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte offered a warm endorsement of the plan, calling it a “robust and welcome” contribution from the UK.

While the exact timeline for delivery of the F-35As has yet to be confirmed, the British government has stated that the aircraft will be based at RAF Marham in Norfolk - already a hub for the UK’s existing fleet of F-35B stealth fighters.

This development also comes amid a broader push by European NATO members to ramp up defence budgets. Concerns over Russian aggression, paired with uncertainty surrounding the long-term US military commitment to Europe, have accelerated discussions about self-reliance within the alliance.

A key point on the summit’s agenda was a proposed pledge for NATO members to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, a target promoted in part to satisfy US President Donald Trump’s repeated demands for greater European burden-sharing. Though widely supported by some members, the proposal has met resistance. Spain has criticized the goal as unrealistic, while Belgium has indicated it is unlikely to meet the threshold.

Against this backdrop, Britain’s commitment to acquiring nuclear-capable aircraft is not just about hardware - it signals a broader strategic shift and a determination to maintain a strong and flexible deterrent in a more dangerous world.