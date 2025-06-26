Bulgaria and Japan Expand Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev emphasized the importance of building on the strong political relations between Bulgaria and Japan by expanding cooperation across all fields - particularly in technology, education, culture, and the economy. His remarks came during the opening of the Bulgarian-Japanese Business Forum titled "Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization", held in Sofia.

The event was organized by Bulgaria’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in partnership with Japan’s External Trade Organization (JETRO), bringing together numerous companies from both nations. The forum was part of the official visit of Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akiyoshi Kato.

Speaking to representatives of leading companies from both countries, Donchev highlighted the importance of such forums as steps toward tangible results in bilateral cooperation. “Japan has a good impression of Bulgaria,” he said, “but I’ll take the liberty to challenge that impression. The reality of Bulgaria today is quite different - it goes beyond gourmet products, agricultural exports, or famous talents. Bulgaria is developing rapidly. Since joining the EU, its nominal GDP has quadrupled.”

Donchev pointed to Bulgaria’s resurgence in fields such as industry, mechanical engineering, and mechatronics. He also underlined the country's position as a regional leader in information technologies and artificial intelligence, arguing that these strengths open new avenues for cooperation.

During the forum, two significant documents were signed to formalize and support economic collaboration between the two countries. The first was a joint statement by Deputy Prime Minister Donchev and Parliamentary Vice Minister Kato. The document outlines commitments to sharing information and experience in energy transition, fostering innovation through Bulgaria’s highly skilled IT sector, and advancing digital and railway infrastructure. It also includes a shared intention to identify joint initiatives in support of Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The Japanese side expressed readiness to enhance cooperation through the transfer of advanced technologies, particularly in areas such as energy security - an issue made more urgent by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Investment interest from Japanese businesses in Bulgaria is expected to rise, and both parties committed to exploring financial support mechanisms for upcoming projects, including infrastructure developments. Additionally, the reopening of the JETRO office in Sofia was highlighted as a step to facilitate ongoing business engagement.

The second agreement signed was a Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria’s Investment Agency, operating under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, and JETRO. This memorandum aims to attract and promote investments in both directions. It also outlines efforts by both institutions to broaden opportunities for establishing business connections between interested investors from Bulgaria and Japan.

A bilateral meeting between Donchev and Deputy Minister Kato took place on the sidelines of the forum, during which the two discussed deepening economic ties in sectors such as artificial intelligence, information technology, energy, railway transportation, and achieving carbon neutrality.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Japan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria H.E. Hisashi Michigami, Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Martin Danovski, JETRO President Kataoka Susumu, and representatives from major Japanese companies.