Electricity Price Hike in July Expected to Push Inflation in Bulgaria
The upcoming rise in electricity prices starting in July is expected to influence inflation in Bulgaria, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), in an interview with BTA marking Bulgarian Statistics Day.
He emphasized that the overall impact on inflation will also depend on other factors such as oil prices, transport expenses, and consumer behavior. The volatile situation in the Middle East adds further uncertainty, as a potential surge in crude oil prices could ripple through the costs of many goods and services.
Atanasov described inflation as a dynamic and hard-to-predict measure, especially given the international instability and Bulgaria’s upcoming entry into the eurozone. He noted that making precise inflation forecasts for the remainder of the year is challenging due to multiple variables - energy costs, fuel prices, geopolitical developments, and domestic market trends.
One significant risk he pointed out is the potential for price speculation ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession scheduled for January 2026.
Looking forward, the NSI plans to begin releasing monthly flash inflation reports after Bulgaria adopts the euro. These preliminary inflation estimates will follow eurozone standards and use the same consumer basket and methodology as other member states, ensuring consistency and comparability.
On the topic of inflation variation by region, Atanasov said that before the year ends, agreements with major retail chains are expected to be finalized to gather the data needed for calculating regional inflation indices.
Addressing nostalgic comparisons to the 1990s economic conditions, Atanasov highlighted that Bulgaria’s economy is now considerably stronger. Adjusted for inflation, the real gross domestic product (GDP) today is nearly double the average annual GDP of the transition period.
He also pointed out improvements in household spending patterns, noting that the share of income spent on food has decreased - from 30% in 2020 to 28.7% in 2023 - meaning families have more disposable income available for other expenses and leisure.
Bulgargaz Proposes July Gas Price of BGN 64.55/MWh
At an open session, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reviewed a proposal submitted by Bulgargaz EAD on June 10, 2025, for setting the July sale price of natural gas to end suppliers and licensed heating energy producers
Historic First: Solar Power Surpasses Bulgaria’s Electricity Demand
For the first time in Bulgaria’s history, solar energy production surpassed national electricity consumption during a specific time window
Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Supplies Secure, No Cause for Concern Amid Middle East Tensions
Bulgaria has no reason for concern regarding fuel security, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov assured during his remarks on the state of the energy sector amid the Iran-Israel tensions
Bulgaria's PM Backs 'Balkan Stream' as EU Plots Full Break from Russian Gas
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has reaffirmed that the “Balkan Stream” pipeline remains a functional and commercially viable energy project
MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: Bulgaria Ready to Lead Europe’s Nuclear Energy Future
Sofia recently hosted the fifth edition of the Green Transition Forum 2025, a major regional event focused on sustainable development
Bulgaria’s Energy Network at the Core of Regional Stability, Say Experts at Green Forum
Deputy Energy Minister Iva Petrova emphasized at Green Transition Forum 5.0 that Bulgaria’s energy strategy hinges on modernizing grid infrastructure and securing long-term supply agreements