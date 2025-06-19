Panic Behind the Wheel: Elderly Driver Crashes Into Shop, Flees Scene in Plovdiv

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment
A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv
A traffic accident in Plovdiv led to a car crashing into a shop after a collision with another vehicle, according to a report by BTA’s local correspondent Irina Shopova. The incident took place at the intersection of Peshtersko Shose Boulevard and Lerin Street earlier this morning. Police from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior confirmed that there were no serious injuries.
The accident occurred around 9:00 a.m. when one vehicle struck another, causing the latter to veer off and slam into the shopfront. The driver responsible for the collision did not remain at the scene but drove away immediately after the impact.
Eyewitnesses said the car that caused the crash was registered in Haskovo. Authorities later located the fleeing driver and brought him back to the scene approximately an hour after the incident. The man, who is 70 years old, explained to the media that he panicked and left because he was frightened. He said he had a scheduled appointment at the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "St. George," where he went directly after the crash.
Due to the accident, traffic in the area remains heavily congested. Officers from the Second Regional Police Department have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. All relevant facts are currently being gathered as part of the inquiry.
The search for the elusive black panther reportedly roaming near Shumen continues, with authorities still unable to locate the animal
Access to walking paths around the Shumen Plateau Nature Park, particularly near Kyoshkave and the "Creators of the Bulgarian State" monument, has been temporarily suspended
