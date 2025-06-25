Orban Sides With North Macedonia? Bulgaria's Borissov Points to Opposition Party as Reason Behind Hungary’s Shift

GERB leader Boyko Borissov openly criticized the party “We Continue the Change” (WCC) for what he described as the collapse of Bulgaria's policy on North Macedonia. His comments came after Hungarian MEPs aligned with Viktor Orban - Borissov’s longtime political ally - opposed a key amendment in the European Parliament report on North Macedonia, one meant to reflect Bulgarian positions on identity and language. That amendment, along with all others proposed by Bulgarian MEPs, failed to secure majority backing.

Speaking to journalists in the National Assembly, Borissov said he had personally spoken with the leader of the European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber. According to Borissov, the EP report “binds us to nothing,” and the EPP plans to introduce further amendments to ensure that Bulgaria's red lines - specifically the Good Neighbour Agreement and the so-called “French proposal” - are upheld.

Borissov suggested that if he were still prime minister, the current situation would not have developed in such a way. “Viktor won’t go against me,” he said, recalling that Orban had once asked him why he was no longer prime minister. He implied that Bulgaria had lost diplomatic ground due to what he described as four years of political stagnation and the failure of the WCC-led government to act. In his view, this allowed Hungary and North Macedonia to forge a close relationship, with Budapest now acting as Skopje’s political engine in Europe.

He insisted that GERB and the EPP remain committed to defending Bulgarian national interests and history. Borissov also thanked all Bulgarian MEPs for their unified stance, making a point to praise Radan Kanev, despite Kanev being affiliated with WCC-DB but also part of the EPP family.

Looking beyond the European Parliament debate, Borissov responded to questions about potential government changes by saying he wasn’t planning any personnel reshuffles. The current cabinet ministers were appointed based on the agreement reached between coalition partners, and he doesn’t intend to interfere. He described Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov as doing everything within his capacity.

Borissov used the occasion to reiterate his disapproval of the WCC’s attempts to reshape Bulgaria’s judicial institutions. He claimed that the push for control over the prosecutor's office, the anti-corruption commission, and law enforcement reflected the party’s desire to shield itself from legal accountability. According to him, this is why he broke ties with them.

When asked about the corruption allegations surrounding deputy mayor Nikola Barbutov and ongoing scandals in the Sofia Municipality, Borissov distanced himself, stating: “I don’t know those district mayors. What I’ve seen these past two years is that nothing is being done in Sofia.”

He also briefly commented on foreign policy, praising former U.S. President Donald Trump for helping to curb tensions between Israel and Iran. Borissov said Trump had “pulled the reins” and that his influence may help prevent escalation in the Middle East. According to him, both countries are likely to heed Trump’s calls for restraint.

Borissov suggested that the internal unraveling of WCC-DB could harm the coalition in future elections, especially the upcoming presidential vote. Still, he does not foresee a formal collapse of the bloc.