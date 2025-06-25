‘Humiliating Defeat’: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Slams EU Decision, Blames Lobbying by Skopje

Parliament rejected a proposal by the nationalist “Revival” party to summon Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev for questioning following the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee’s endorsement of the progress report on North Macedonia. The motion, brought forward after the committee backed Skopje’s EU path, failed to gain majority support among MPs.

In response, “Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov issued a sharply worded statement from the parliamentary rostrum, calling for the resignation of the Bulgarian government. According to him, Bulgaria had suffered a “humiliating defeat” on the European stage.

“We were brought to our knees,” Kostadinov declared, accusing North Macedonia - which he described as “a small country with no past, a questionable present, and no future” - of spending large sums on lobbying efforts and, in his words, “literally buying” support from MEPs in Brussels. He suggested that one of those MEPs may even be among the rapporteurs in the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.