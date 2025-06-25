‘Humiliating Defeat’: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Slams EU Decision, Blames Lobbying by Skopje

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels
The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores
Parliament rejected a proposal by the nationalist “Revival” party to summon Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev for questioning following the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee’s endorsement of the progress report on North Macedonia. The motion, brought forward after the committee backed Skopje’s EU path, failed to gain majority support among MPs.
In response, “Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov issued a sharply worded statement from the parliamentary rostrum, calling for the resignation of the Bulgarian government. According to him, Bulgaria had suffered a “humiliating defeat” on the European stage.
“We were brought to our knees,” Kostadinov declared, accusing North Macedonia - which he described as “a small country with no past, a questionable present, and no future” - of spending large sums on lobbying efforts and, in his words, “literally buying” support from MEPs in Brussels. He suggested that one of those MEPs may even be among the rapporteurs in the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
Protest action in defense of the Bulgarian lev caused a major traffic disruption in Sofia on Tuesday
The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security
At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending
Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his positions as co-chair of the party "We Continue the Change" (WCC)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev emphasized the importance of building on the strong political relations between Bulgaria and Japan
GERB leader Boyko Borissov openly criticized the party “We Continue the Change” (WCC) for what he described as the collapse of Bulgaria's policy on North Macedonia
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe