Search for the Shumen Panther Drags On as New Tracks Discovered in Caves

The search for the elusive black panther reportedly roaming near Shumen continues, with authorities still unable to locate the animal. On the latest day of the operation, local police followed up on a report from a woman who said she saw a large black feline cross the road in front of her vehicle. During the continued efforts, search teams discovered tracks in caves located on the Shumen plateau, suggesting the predator may be hiding in the area.

According to Professor Radoslav Mihaylov, former director of the zoo in Stara Zagora, the operation to capture the animal poses serious challenges. He explained that apprehending a panther under such conditions requires specialized skills and preparation. “The hunters must move with caution, maintain a low profile, and be prepared to act with precision. It’s not just about tracking - it demands a trained team familiar with the species’ biological behavior,” Mihaylov said.

He further warned that since the panther is far from its natural habitat, its behavior might be unpredictable. In such cases, human safety must come first. “If the threat escalates and capture proves impossible, it may become necessary to neutralize the animal,” Mihaylov noted.

This is not the first time a wild cat has caused concern in Bulgaria. Two years ago, a leopard managed to escape from the Stara Zagora Zoo. Unlike the current situation, that case ended swiftly. The animal was located and recaptured thanks to the confined setting and the zoo staff’s training and access to proper equipment.

“The zoo environment allows for much faster intervention. The area is limited, the staff knows the animals, and they are equipped with the necessary tools to act quickly,” Mihaylov emphasized, drawing a sharp contrast with the difficulties facing the current operation near Shumen.