Bulgaria Clears Major Hurdle Toward Euro Adoption as ECON Committee Votes 'Yes'

World » EU | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14
The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has endorsed a report on Bulgaria’s preparedness to adopt the euro, with 46 members voting in favour. The report, drafted by Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell from GERB-EPP, marks another key milestone in the country's path toward joining the eurozone.

Following the committee vote in Brussels, Meidel expressed satisfaction with the support received from fellow committee members, describing the move as backing a historic mission for Bulgaria.

This report is the third major endorsement from European institutions affirming Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the single currency. It follows earlier positive assessments from both the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

The final hurdle before the document becomes official is the vote in the European Parliament’s plenary session, scheduled for 8 July in Strasbourg.

