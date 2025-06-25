Bulgaria Clears Major Hurdle Toward Euro Adoption as ECON Committee Votes 'Yes'

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels
The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores
The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has endorsed a report on Bulgaria’s preparedness to adopt the euro, with 46 members voting in favour. The report, drafted by Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell from GERB-EPP, marks another key milestone in the country's path toward joining the eurozone.
Following the committee vote in Brussels, Meidel expressed satisfaction with the support received from fellow committee members, describing the move as backing a historic mission for Bulgaria.
This report is the third major endorsement from European institutions affirming Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the single currency. It follows earlier positive assessments from both the European Central Bank and the European Commission.
The final hurdle before the document becomes official is the vote in the European Parliament’s plenary session, scheduled for 8 July in Strasbourg.
Members of the European Parliament’s transport committee have backed a major shift in air travel regulations, voting in favor of new rules that would require airlines to allow passengers to carry two bags free of charge
The draft report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress passed through the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on June 24, following a postponed vote earlier this month
Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the European Union’s 18th sanctions package against Russia just days before the upcoming European Council summit
Ursula von der Leyen is facing a political storm in Brussels after her European Commission decided to pull a major environmental bill
The European Commission has confirmed that Bulgaria meets the inflation criterion necessary for joining the eurozone
At a meeting in Luxembourg on June 19, the finance ministers of EU member states unanimously endorsed the Eurogroup’s recommendation for Bulgaria to adopt the euro starting January 1, 2026
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe