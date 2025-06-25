Nearly a Quarter Million Macedonians Are Now Bulgarian Citizens - Here’s Why

Politics | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 09:32
Bulgaria: Nearly a Quarter Million Macedonians Are Now Bulgarian Citizens - Here’s Why @posolstvo.eu

Over 216,000 citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia have received Bulgarian passports in the past 18 years. This was announced by Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, citing official data on the number of passports issued between January 1, 2007 and June 17, 2025.

In total, 216,594 Bulgarian passports have been issued to individuals who are also listed as having North Macedonian citizenship. Minister Mitov noted that the issuance of these documents stems from the acquisition of Bulgarian citizenship by the applicants.

Under Bulgarian law, passports can only be granted to individuals who hold Bulgarian citizenship. The right to a passport is a basic entitlement enshrined in legislation, and can only be restricted in clearly defined circumstances laid out in the law. The legal basis for issuing Bulgarian passports is outlined in Section 4, Article 13(1)(2), Article 33(1), and Article 35(1) of the Law on Bulgarian Personal Documents.

Minister Mitov stressed that receiving a Bulgarian passport is not an arbitrary act, but one grounded in citizenship law. Those who acquire Bulgarian citizenship through the proper legal channels have every right to receive official documents proving their status.

Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, passports

More from Politics

Protest in Sofia Against Euro Adoption Halts Traffic Near House of Europe

Protest action in defense of the Bulgarian lev caused a major traffic disruption in Sofia on Tuesday

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:24

Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies

The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security

Politics » Defense | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20

Bulgarian Politics: Kiril Petkov Resigns, Citing Responsibility for Controversial Appointments

Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his positions as co-chair of the party "We Continue the Change" (WCC)

Politics | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 14:39

Bulgaria and Japan Expand Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev emphasized the importance of building on the strong political relations between Bulgaria and Japan

Politics » Diplomacy | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 13:41

Orban Sides With North Macedonia? Bulgaria's Borissov Points to Opposition Party as Reason Behind Hungary’s Shift

GERB leader Boyko Borissov openly criticized the party “We Continue the Change” (WCC) for what he described as the collapse of Bulgaria's policy on North Macedonia

Politics | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
