Bulgarians Can Now Report Price Abuse with New Online Platform

Society | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 17:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Can Now Report Price Abuse with New Online Platform

A new initiative aimed at tackling unfair pricing and trade practices has been launched in Bulgaria. The online platform and mobile app Antispekula.bg allow citizens to report excessive prices and irregularities directly from their phones. The announcement came from Maya Manolova of the Izprav se.BG civil platform during a press conference at the BTA Press Club.

Manolova emphasized that the tool empowers consumers to intervene in cases where official statistics don't reflect the reality at the checkout. Citizens can send in reports - including photos and descriptions - about overpricing or questionable practices across various sectors such as fuel, medicines, services, bank fees, and mobile communications. Each report is marked on a national map, making it easier to identify problematic areas.

The platform is a joint effort by five civil society organizations: Izprav se.BG, the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, For Affordable and Quality Food, Your Voice, and the United Pensioners’ Unions. At the event, representatives demonstrated how users can install the mobile app straight from the official website - antispekula.bg - without needing to go through corporate app stores. The app requires no personal data, and reports can be submitted entirely anonymously.

Installation is simple. Depending on the phone’s operating system, users tap "Install" or "Share" in their browser and then choose “Add to home screen.” Campaign staff guided participants through the process on-site, highlighting the app’s accessibility and ease of use.

Emil Georgiev, chair of the Federation of Consumers, endorsed the initiative, noting that consumer oversight is essential at a time when state control bodies are stretched thin. “We welcome this effort - it gives us real-time input from the ground, which institutions urgently need,” he said.

Support also came from the youth group Your Voice. Its chair, Tanya Mircheva, questioned the credibility of official inflation figures and announced that volunteers have already begun tracking prices for specific products in large retail chains.

While the platform rollout is underway, organizers are pressing parliament to take legislative action. They’ve sent all parliamentary groups a draft of the so-called “Anti-Speculation” Law - another key element of the campaign.

In the meantime, Antispekula.bg has started publishing weekly updates on the price trends of basic food items, everyday goods, and fuels. The public can also submit price data and alerts directly through the platform, feeding into a growing database of consumer-driven oversight.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, Bulgaria, antispekula

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores

Business | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Electricity Price Hike in July Expected to Push Inflation in Bulgaria

The upcoming rise in electricity prices starting in July is expected to influence inflation in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Pension Challenges Go Beyond Euro Adoption, Urgent Reforms Needed

Bulgaria’s pension system is facing deep-rooted problems that go far beyond the question of eurozone accession

Society | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarians Rush to Buy Euros: 43% Surge in Currency Exchange Triggers Inspections

A sharp rise in the exchange of Bulgarian levs for euros has prompted the National Revenue Agency (NRA) to initiate mass inspections of currency exchange offices across the country

Society | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20

Bulgaria Swelters Under Scorching Heat on June 26

Bulgaria will face another day of intense heat on June 26, with clear skies and only a light breeze from the north-northwest

Society » Environment | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarians Rush to Buy Euros: 43% Surge in Currency Exchange Triggers Inspections

A sharp rise in the exchange of Bulgarian levs for euros has prompted the National Revenue Agency (NRA) to initiate mass inspections of currency exchange offices across the country

Society | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria Swelters Under Scorching Heat on June 26

Bulgaria will face another day of intense heat on June 26, with clear skies and only a light breeze from the north-northwest

Society » Environment | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Authorities Detect Up to 83% Food Price Hike Across 25 Bulgarian Cities

A sharp increase in food prices has been recorded in 25 cities across Bulgaria following joint inspections by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo)

Society | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 16:42

Panic Behind the Wheel: Elderly Driver Crashes Into Shop, Flees Scene in Plovdiv

A traffic accident in Plovdiv led to a car crashing into a shop after a collision with another vehicle

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 12:13

Search for the Shumen Panther Drags On as New Tracks Discovered in Caves

The search for the elusive black panther reportedly roaming near Shumen continues, with authorities still unable to locate the animal

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:18

Bulgaria Braces for Intense Heat on June 25: Temperatures Soar Nationwide

A hot and sunny Wednesday is in store across Bulgaria, with temperatures climbing significantly in many parts of the country

Society » Environment | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria