Historic First: Solar Power Surpasses Bulgaria’s Electricity Demand

Business » ENERGY | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 17:44
Bulgaria: Historic First: Solar Power Surpasses Bulgaria’s Electricity Demand @Pexels

For the first time in Bulgaria’s history, solar energy production surpassed national electricity consumption during a specific time window. This milestone was recorded on June 20, 2025, and data from the Electricity System Operator (ESO) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), cited by BTA, confirmed the occurrence.

Between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. that Friday, photovoltaic systems across the country generated electricity at an average output of 2,935 megawatts, while the national consumption registered slightly lower at 2,917 megawatts. The following hour, from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., solar power output rose to 3,230 megawatts - exceeding consumption by 313 megawatts.

Average overall electricity generation for those hours reached 6,567 and 6,736 megawatts respectively, indicating that Bulgaria exported between 3,000 and 3,500 megawatts during that time. However, the domestic market did not consume all of the photovoltaic output. Due to the current market structure and long-term supply contracts with major producers such as thermal power plants, the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, and the National Electricity Company (NEC), the solar energy was not entirely directed to Bulgarian consumers.

Still, the development marks a significant breakthrough for Bulgaria’s renewable energy ambitions. Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Photovoltaic Association, Meglena Rusenova, described the event as a major achievement for the energy sector. She emphasized its strategic importance in helping the country meet its decarbonization commitments and in improving Bulgaria’s standing as a producer of solar power, which in turn benefits the country’s attractiveness to investors.

Rusenova noted that the sharp rise in solar capacity has been key to this progress. Over the past two years, private investments in photovoltaic power facilities alone have exceeded €2 billion - excluding funds spent on supporting infrastructure such as grid upgrades and substations. She highlighted that solar energy now plays a crucial role in reducing electricity prices, benefiting both businesses and consumers, and is one of the main drivers behind lower wholesale electricity rates on the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange.

She also pointed out the symbolic timing of the achievement, coming just a day before the International Solar Energy Day, marked annually on June 21.

According to the ESO, about 3,500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity have been connected to the grid over the past three years, bringing the total connected capacity to 4,700 megawatts. As of early May, ESO had received new applications for connection to the distribution network from photovoltaic developers totaling around 300 megawatts. In parallel, 12 requests were submitted for connection to the transmission grid, involving new projects with a combined capacity of approximately 1,000 megawatts.

Energy
Tags: Solar, energy, Bulgaria, electricity

