Bulgaria Reaffirms Conditions for North Macedonia's EU Path

In response to inquiries concerning the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee’s (AFET) report on the Republic of North Macedonia’s progress toward EU accession, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal position outlining its views.

The ministry acknowledged the contents of the report, particularly the evaluations and observations relating to North Macedonia’s EU integration efforts. It expressed appreciation for AFET’s decision to distance itself from nationalist-driven rhetoric, specifically references to a so-called “centuries-old Macedonian identity,” which the ministry noted runs counter to European principles of inclusivity and risks offending both the Bulgarian community and other groups within North Macedonia.

Bulgaria reiterated that it does not object to contemporary expressions of identity. It affirmed that the self-identification of individuals or communities is a personal matter. However, Sofia pointed out that the authorities in Skopje frequently misrepresent this Bulgarian stance, using it as justification to avoid fulfilling obligations undertaken during the EU accession process. This manipulation, according to the ministry, is among the key factors slowing down North Macedonia’s path to the European Union.

The statement went on to outline two principal concerns that continue to shape Bulgaria’s policy toward North Macedonia. First, Sofia stressed the importance of ensuring that ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia can exercise their right to self-identify without facing repression or discriminatory treatment. Second, it emphasized the need to stop actions or provocations that target Bulgarian citizens - millions of whom have ancestral roots in the Macedonian region - and whose dignity should not be compromised.

Reaffirming its position, the ministry stated that Bulgaria remains firmly committed to the framework of the 2022 European Consensus. This agreement, it stressed, remains the only viable path forward for North Macedonia’s EU aspirations. The position concluded by recalling that this stance has been clearly endorsed by the Bulgarian National Assembly through its resolutions adopted in June 2022 and again in May 2025.