Bulgarian Defense Firm Rejects Claims of Re-Exporting Arms to Ukraine

EMKO has issued a firm denial of recent claims suggesting the company has been involved in supplying ammunition and related components from Serbia to Ukraine. In an official statement, the Bulgarian defense company dismissed the allegations as unfounded and clarified its long-standing position on exports to Ukraine.

According to EMKO, the company has not exported any of its production to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for approximately a decade. This clarification comes in response to media speculation that the firm may be acting as an intermediary, re-exporting Serbian-manufactured military goods to Ukraine.

The company emphasized that it does not receive ammunition or parts from Serbian contractors with the intent of forwarding them to Ukraine. EMKO also underlined the value it places on its business relationships within the region, particularly with Serbian partners.

“Bulgaria and Serbia enjoy stable and constructive defense relations, both at the political and expert levels,” the company noted. In this context, EMKO described its ties with Serbian partner firms as long-standing, productive, and mutually beneficial - relations it intends to continue fostering.

The statement closes by reiterating EMKO’s respect for its Serbian counterparts and its commitment to maintaining transparent and responsible operations within the framework of regional defense cooperation.