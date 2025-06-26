Bulgarian Defense Firm Rejects Claims of Re-Exporting Arms to Ukraine
EMKO has issued a firm denial of recent claims suggesting the company has been involved in supplying ammunition and related components from Serbia to Ukraine. In an official statement, the Bulgarian defense company dismissed the allegations as unfounded and clarified its long-standing position on exports to Ukraine.
According to EMKO, the company has not exported any of its production to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for approximately a decade. This clarification comes in response to media speculation that the firm may be acting as an intermediary, re-exporting Serbian-manufactured military goods to Ukraine.
The company emphasized that it does not receive ammunition or parts from Serbian contractors with the intent of forwarding them to Ukraine. EMKO also underlined the value it places on its business relationships within the region, particularly with Serbian partners.
“Bulgaria and Serbia enjoy stable and constructive defense relations, both at the political and expert levels,” the company noted. In this context, EMKO described its ties with Serbian partner firms as long-standing, productive, and mutually beneficial - relations it intends to continue fostering.
The statement closes by reiterating EMKO’s respect for its Serbian counterparts and its commitment to maintaining transparent and responsible operations within the framework of regional defense cooperation.
Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies
The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security
Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target
At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending
Bulgaria to Boost Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2035
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria plans to raise its defense budget to 5% of GDP
Bulgaria Tests C4ISR Capabilities in NATO’s Largest Interoperability Drill
Bulgarian military personnel took part in NATO's "Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise" (CWIX) 2025, held from June 2 to 20 in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars
Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, signed a framework agreement on June 16
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran, Civilian Casualties Reported Amid Escalation
Israel has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, striking what it claims are nuclear and military targets.