Bulgaria Braces for Intense Heat on June 25: Temperatures Soar Nationwide

A hot and sunny Wednesday is in store across Bulgaria, with temperatures climbing significantly in many parts of the country. The day will be dominated by sunshine and a light to moderate breeze coming from the north to northwest. Daytime highs will range between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, while Sofia will see slightly lower temperatures, hovering around 32°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be sunny and pleasant. Winds will blow from the east to southeast at light to moderate strength. Temperatures in the coastal areas are expected to reach between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. The sea water will be warm, ranging from 21 to 24 degrees, and wave heights will remain low—between 1 and 2 on the Douglas scale, ensuring calm conditions for beachgoers.

In the mountain regions, the sunny weather continues. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north and northwest. At 1,200 meters elevation, the temperature is expected to rise to around 29 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 meters it will be noticeably cooler, around 20°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology