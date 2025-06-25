Russia Launches Deadly Missile Strike on Dnipro, Hits Civilian Train and Infrastructure (VIDEOS)

Bulgarian Defense Firm Rejects Claims of Re-Exporting Arms to Ukraine
Russia launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the morning of June 24, targeting civilian sites and hitting a passenger train, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack, carried out with ballistic weapons, caused widespread destruction and casualties, with reports of both dead and wounded at multiple locations.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed that the missile barrage struck key civilian infrastructure, including a student dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. A fire broke out following the explosions. The nearby town of Samarske was also hit. In both locations, there were confirmed fatalities and injuries. Lysak stated that “there are dead and wounded everywhere,” underlining the scale of the damage.
Preliminary figures from officials indicate at least one person was killed in Dnipro, with over 20 injured. Among those wounded are two children, both hospitalized in moderate condition. In Samarske, two people died and three others were injured as a result of the attack.
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged, along with a city hospital and a polyclinic. Significant destruction was also noted in residential neighborhoods. Ukrainian air defense had earlier issued warnings about the possibility of Russian ballistic missiles targeting the area, citing fast-moving aerial threats approaching Dnipro.
Among the sites hit was a passenger train traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, confirmed that the train sustained damage during the strike. While no fatalities were reported among passengers or railway staff, several individuals were injured and have received medical attention. A replacement train was being prepared in Dnipro to transport the affected passengers to their destination.
The missile assault on Dnipro coincided with the start of a high-level NATO summit in The Hague. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking a day prior, warned that Russia continues to pose the most serious immediate and long-term threat to the alliance.
Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage and casualties as rescue and emergency services work at the impacted sites.
