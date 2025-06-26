Protecting Bulgarian Consumers: Key Security Features to Spot Fake Euro Notes

Business » FINANCE | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 19:14
Bulgaria: Protecting Bulgarian Consumers: Key Security Features to Spot Fake Euro Notes

The euro's transition brings many questions, especially regarding how to tell real banknotes from fake ones. Nelly Todorova from Nova TV addressed these concerns in the “The Euro – Questions and Answers” section, highlighting a growing issue with high-quality counterfeit notes. Printing operations behind these forgeries are reportedly accelerating, aiming to flood the market and potentially deceive pensioners and those unfamiliar with euro currency, leading to losses not only from inflation but from fake money.

Currently, over 29 billion euro banknotes circulate, with a total value exceeding 1.5 trillion euros. In the previous year alone, authorities removed around 554,000 counterfeit notes from circulation - meaning that statistically, only 18 out of every million banknotes are fake. So the chance of receiving a counterfeit is about 0.002%.

There are two series of euro banknotes: the original series and the newer “Europa” series. The original includes seven denominations: €5, €10, €20, €50, €100, €200, and €500. Each denomination features security details like embossed printing, watermarks, security threads, and complementary numbers visible against light. Lower denominations (€5, €10, €20) feature holograms and a golden pearl stripe, while higher denominations (€50 and above) include holograms with color-shifting numbers.

The newer “Europa” series introduces a portrait of Europa from Greek mythology and incorporates “euro” written in Cyrillic letters. This series excludes the €500 note. It also adds innovative security features designed to make counterfeiting even harder.

If you look at the notes closely, several key features stand out:

  • Embossed Printing: On the front, short embossed lines run along the left and right edges. The main images, inscriptions, and large denomination numbers also feel raised and textured.

  • Portrait Watermark: Holding the banknote up to the light reveals a watermark of Europa, which appears as a shadow embedded within the paper. You’ll also see the banknote’s value and architectural details.

  • Portrait Window: Unique to the Europa series, a transparent window reveals a clear portrait of Europa when held up to the light, a feature tough to replicate.

  • Emerald Green Number: This number changes color from green to dark blue when the note is tilted, using special ink.

  • Portrait Hologram: A silver vertical strip on the front right combines moving images and shiny elements, showing the Europa portrait, denomination, architectural motifs, and the euro symbol when tilted.

  • Satellite Hologram: Found only on the €100 and €200 notes of the Europa series, this is part of the hologram strip and shows tiny moving euro symbols orbiting the denomination number when tilted.

Despite all these details, it’s not necessary to memorize every security feature or inspect every banknote you receive. However, be cautious about exchanging levs outside official venues. Avoid informal exchanges in the street or with untrusted individuals. Always use banks or post offices to exchange your currency safely and avoid falling victim to counterfeit money.

Source: Nova TV

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euros, Bulgaria, banknotes, fake

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores

Business | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Electricity Price Hike in July Expected to Push Inflation in Bulgaria

The upcoming rise in electricity prices starting in July is expected to influence inflation in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Pension Challenges Go Beyond Euro Adoption, Urgent Reforms Needed

Bulgaria’s pension system is facing deep-rooted problems that go far beyond the question of eurozone accession

Society | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarians Rush to Buy Euros: 43% Surge in Currency Exchange Triggers Inspections

A sharp rise in the exchange of Bulgarian levs for euros has prompted the National Revenue Agency (NRA) to initiate mass inspections of currency exchange offices across the country

Society | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20

Bulgaria Swelters Under Scorching Heat on June 26

Bulgaria will face another day of intense heat on June 26, with clear skies and only a light breeze from the north-northwest

Society » Environment | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

From Levs to Euros: Separating Truth from Fiction in Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Transition

As Bulgaria moves steadily toward joining the eurozone on January 1, 2026, following unanimous support from eurozone finance ministers and heads of state in June 2025, waves of disinformation continue to circulate

Business » Finance | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35

Bulgaria and the Euro: What Happens to National Monetary Sovereignty?

One of the most debated topics around Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro is whether the country is giving up its sovereignty

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Bulgaria Sees Rising Deposit Interest Rates, Loan Rate Hikes Expected Only in Late 2026

Recent analysis by the financial portal "Moite pari" indicates that interest rates on bank deposits are starting to climb, particularly noticeable among smaller banks over the past year

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 08:09

Inflation Rises Slightly in Bulgaria, Falls Across the Eurozone

Inflation in Bulgaria recorded a slight uptick in May 2025

Business » Finance | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Bulgaria Takes on Another 300 Million Leva in Domestic Debt After Eurozone Green Light

Bulgaria has secured an additional 300 million leva in debt from the domestic market, according to the results of the latest government securities auction held by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Alarming: Sharp Surge in Bulgaria’s External Deficits Signals Growing Financial Vulnerabilities

In April 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 724.9 million euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since January 2022

Business » Finance | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria