Protecting Bulgarian Consumers: Key Security Features to Spot Fake Euro Notes

The euro's transition brings many questions, especially regarding how to tell real banknotes from fake ones. Nelly Todorova from Nova TV addressed these concerns in the “The Euro – Questions and Answers” section, highlighting a growing issue with high-quality counterfeit notes. Printing operations behind these forgeries are reportedly accelerating, aiming to flood the market and potentially deceive pensioners and those unfamiliar with euro currency, leading to losses not only from inflation but from fake money.

Currently, over 29 billion euro banknotes circulate, with a total value exceeding 1.5 trillion euros. In the previous year alone, authorities removed around 554,000 counterfeit notes from circulation - meaning that statistically, only 18 out of every million banknotes are fake. So the chance of receiving a counterfeit is about 0.002%.

There are two series of euro banknotes: the original series and the newer “Europa” series. The original includes seven denominations: €5, €10, €20, €50, €100, €200, and €500. Each denomination features security details like embossed printing, watermarks, security threads, and complementary numbers visible against light. Lower denominations (€5, €10, €20) feature holograms and a golden pearl stripe, while higher denominations (€50 and above) include holograms with color-shifting numbers.

The newer “Europa” series introduces a portrait of Europa from Greek mythology and incorporates “euro” written in Cyrillic letters. This series excludes the €500 note. It also adds innovative security features designed to make counterfeiting even harder.

If you look at the notes closely, several key features stand out:

Embossed Printing: On the front, short embossed lines run along the left and right edges. The main images, inscriptions, and large denomination numbers also feel raised and textured.

Portrait Watermark: Holding the banknote up to the light reveals a watermark of Europa, which appears as a shadow embedded within the paper. You’ll also see the banknote’s value and architectural details.

Portrait Window: Unique to the Europa series, a transparent window reveals a clear portrait of Europa when held up to the light, a feature tough to replicate.

Emerald Green Number: This number changes color from green to dark blue when the note is tilted, using special ink.

Portrait Hologram: A silver vertical strip on the front right combines moving images and shiny elements, showing the Europa portrait, denomination, architectural motifs, and the euro symbol when tilted.

Satellite Hologram: Found only on the €100 and €200 notes of the Europa series, this is part of the hologram strip and shows tiny moving euro symbols orbiting the denomination number when tilted.

Despite all these details, it’s not necessary to memorize every security feature or inspect every banknote you receive. However, be cautious about exchanging levs outside official venues. Avoid informal exchanges in the street or with untrusted individuals. Always use banks or post offices to exchange your currency safely and avoid falling victim to counterfeit money.

