Bulgaria to Raise Minimum Pension to 322 Euros from July 1
Starting July 1, Bulgaria will raise the minimum pension for those meeting insurance and age requirements from 580.57 leva to 630.50 leva (322 euros). This was announced by Labor and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov following a Cabinet meeting. The country’s average pension is also expected to reach around 1,000 leva.
This adjustment reflects the increase already planned in the state budget adopted earlier this year. Additionally, all pensions granted up to the end of 2024 will be adjusted by 8.6% under Article 100 of the Social Security Code, known as the "Swiss rule." The maximum pension remains capped at 3,400 leva.
Social old-age pensions will see an increase as well, rising from 307 leva to 333 leva. Although this benefit applies directly to just over 6,000 people, around 151,000 pensioners will feel the effect, as many pensions and supplements are linked to this amount.
Minister Gutsanov acknowledged that while the increases are modest, the government is focused on supporting the most vulnerable groups and ensuring pensioners can live with some stability and peace of mind.
On another front, inspections in nursing homes are ongoing and will continue beyond initial efforts. Since the start of the year, over 500 inspections have taken place, with results expected to be published next week. Gutsanov highlighted that this marks the first time institutions have seriously tackled the issue of illegal and unlicensed nursing homes, a problem that had long been recognized but left unaddressed. The Ministry of Justice, alongside the Prime Minister, is collaborating on this initiative.
Looking ahead, a meeting is scheduled with representatives from the National Association of Municipalities to explore the potential for repurposing municipal buildings into nursing homes. This move aims to create a sustainable and compliant care infrastructure for the elderly, in line with European standards and Bulgaria’s social policy priorities.
