Hungary and Slovakia Stall EU’s 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia Ahead of Summit

Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the European Union’s 18th sanctions package against Russia just days before the upcoming European Council summit. The move came during a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on June 23, according to EU diplomats cited by European Pravda.

The sanctions package was expected to be approved ahead of the summit scheduled for June 26, where EU leaders plan to deliberate on further steps to intensify pressure on Moscow. However, Hungary and Slovakia have withheld their support, effectively delaying the adoption of the measures until after the summit.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that both countries’ delegations explicitly declined to endorse the package for now. One EU official said the European Commission had presented updated drafts of the sanctions during the Coreper session, with one of the key points being a proposal to lower the existing price cap on Russian oil exports.

This particular issue has become a point of contention among EU member states. While some delegations have pushed to eliminate the proposal to reduce the oil price ceiling - currently set at per barrel - due to concerns about volatility in the global energy market, others want it retained. Despite the disagreement, officials said that a compromise appears within reach, and that efforts are underway to finalize the package for a possible Coreper vote by Friday, June 27.

The debate over adjusting the oil price cap follows an earlier decision not to reduce it unilaterally. The idea of lowering the cap to per barrel had failed to gain traction, particularly due to a lack of backing from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has since confirmed that both Hungary and Slovakia had coordinated their stance against endorsing the new sanctions package. Their opposition highlights persistent divisions within the EU over how to approach economic pressure on Russia, especially when energy-related measures are involved.