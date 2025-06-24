Bulgaria's President: 'Czech Republic Is a Crucial Business Partner, Chamber of Commerce Was Needed'

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels
President Rumen Radev joined business leaders and Czech representatives at a meeting organized by the Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce, held at the newly opened production facility of BTL Industries in Plovdiv. The event aimed to strengthen bilateral business ties and foster investment cooperation. Among those attending were the Czech Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Miroslav Toman, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov, and Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Krasimir Yakimov. The meeting gathered key players from state institutions, Czech companies, and the regional business community.
The Plovdiv event follows a recent meeting between the Chamber’s Board and Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov. In his opening remarks, Chamber President Maxim Behar highlighted the organization’s goal of becoming a reliable link between Czech businesses and the Bulgarian market. He stressed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting incoming Czech investors with consulting and networking services and to promoting Bulgaria as a stable and appealing destination for foreign capital.
President Radev praised the initiative, underlining the importance of such industrial projects not only for economic growth but also for regional development. He welcomed the Chamber’s efforts to encourage direct dialogue between institutions and businesses and called on its members to remain engaged in advancing Bulgaria’s international economic partnerships.
Ambassador Miroslav Toman emphasized Plovdiv’s role as a thriving industrial center and a natural hub for Czech business interest. He reaffirmed the Czech Republic’s support for deeper economic ties and expressed appreciation for the Chamber’s active work in building bridges between the two countries' business communities.
The discussion concluded with an open-floor session where local entrepreneurs raised questions about expanding to the Czech market, forming partnerships in Central Europe, and the potential for joint initiatives in various sectors.
According to data from the Bulgarian National Bank, Czech foreign direct investment in Bulgaria stands at approximately €486.2 million. A significant portion of that comes from BTL Industries’ new facility in Plovdiv, which represents an investment of nearly BGN 100 million. The project is viewed as a strong signal of the Czech business sector’s confidence in Bulgaria’s investment climate and skilled workforce.
