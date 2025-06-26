Sunrise Magic and Healing Herbs: Bulgaria Marks Enyovden with Ancient Rituals

On June 24, Bulgaria marks Enyovden - known in English as Midsummer's Day - a holiday that blends Christian reverence and ancient folk rituals. Celebrated on the same date as the Orthodox feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, this day is one of only three occasions in the Christian calendar when a birth is honored, alongside the Nativity of Christ and the Virgin Mary. For Orthodox Christians, St. John the Baptist is the most venerated after the Virgin Mary. He is remembered as the Forerunner who prepared the people for Christ’s coming and baptized Him in the Jordan River.

Yet Enyovden extends far beyond the church calendar. Deeply rooted in Bulgarian folklore, it coincides with the summer solstice and carries a wealth of customs tied to the sun, water, and healing plants. It is said that from this day, the sun begins its slow descent toward winter - summed up in the folk saying: “Enyo put on his coat to go look for snow.” According to tradition, at sunrise on Enyovden, the sun “dances” or “flickers.” Anyone who sees it is believed to remain healthy for the rest of the year. As part of a centuries-old ritual, people turn toward the rising sun and peer over their shoulder to observe their shadow: a full shadow promises good health, while a partial one foretells illness.

Water also plays a sacred role. The belief goes that just before heading into the colder months, the sun bathes in springs and rivers, charging the waters with healing properties. The dew that forms afterward is seen as magical. For this reason, people bathe in rivers or roll in the dew before sunrise on Enyovden to preserve health and vitality.

The holiday is especially associated with herbs. According to folk wisdom, the herbs gathered on this day have the most potent healing powers of the entire year. They must be exactly “77 and a half” - enough to cure every known illness and the mysterious “nameless disease.” Among them, yarrow holds a place of honor. Women gather these herbs and fashion wristbands and wreaths, binding them with red thread. In some regions, wristbands are made for each family member, named, and left outside overnight. At dawn, women read signs from these wristbands to predict the health of each person.

Large wreaths are also woven from the collected plants, and it is customary for everyone to pass through them for good health. These wreaths are carefully preserved and used throughout the year - burned, steeped, or immersed in water for rituals intended to treat illness, cleanse, or protect. Enyovden herbs are reserved for human healing, distinct from those picked on St. George’s Day, which are used for livestock.

Beyond healing, these herbs have roles in various folk beliefs. They are used in love charms, fertility rituals, and even spells intended to repel evil or invoke desire. According to tradition, women struggling with infertility may find hope in Enyovden’s herbal remedies, while others believe the plants can ward off curses and malevolent forces.

The celebration of Enyovden is more than a holiday - it is a living tradition where Christian symbolism and pre-Christian reverence for nature coexist. It reflects a unique Bulgarian worldview in which sun, water, and earth unite on this day to bring renewal, health, and spiritual power to those who honor it.