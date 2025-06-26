Black Panther Hunt Enters Fifth Day: State of Emergency Remains in Bulgaria's Shumen Region

The search for the elusive black panther spotted in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau has entered its fifth day, with no confirmed capture so far. The authorities continue to enforce a state of emergency in the area, which is expected to remain in place for at least a month, or until the animal is located and secured. Access to the Shumen Plateau remains restricted, and people are advised to stay away.

An expert with experience in tracking large predators in Africa has joined the operation. Traps and decoys have been placed high in trees - areas favored by panthers - along with bait meant to lure the animal in. Officials have emphasized the goal is to capture the panther alive. Camera traps are being monitored around the clock, and field teams are actively scanning for any fresh signs of the predator’s movement.

Specialists from the Central Balkan National Park have arrived to assist in identifying traces, particularly in soft, sandy terrain where paw prints could appear. The area has been mapped out based on where experts believe the animal may be moving. The environment is challenging - dense, rocky, and difficult to monitor - yet patrols continue through both day and night. Today, teams will inspect the rocky ridge near the Divdyadovo neighborhood, where there are concerns the panther might be hiding.

Meanwhile, the director of Sofia Zoo, Dobromir Borislavov, weighed in on the situation, casting doubt on speculation that the panther had escaped from a licensed zoo. Speaking in a televised interview, Borislavov explained that the importation and keeping of big cats in Bulgaria is tightly regulated under international and national law. Bulgaria has been a signatory to the CITES convention since 1975, and any legal import of such animals requires significant documentation and compliance with strict care standards.

However, Borislavov acknowledged that illegal trade in exotic animals does occur in Bulgaria, and said that this was a more likely explanation. "There are instances when animals are seized from private individuals who keep them without authorization," he said. Panthers are often bought when young and appealing, but become extremely dangerous as they mature - requiring specialized care, secure facilities, and proper licensing to be handled legally and safely.

The panther’s behavior also complicates the search. According to Borislavov, black panthers are highly cautious and stealthy predators. Unlike bears, they don’t respond to noise and rarely reveal their presence. “They hide, wait, and strike silently,” he said. “Even with tranquilizer darts, there’s a risk the animal could flee and remain hidden for an extended period.”

DNA testing will be crucial in determining the origin of the panther, Borislavov noted. Identifying whether the animal came from illegal captivity could allow investigators to trace and prosecute those responsible. Under current Bulgarian law, the unauthorized possession of such animals can result in up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 leva.

He stressed the importance of enforcing regulations to prevent such incidents from happening again. “It’s time to end the illegal trade and irresponsible keeping of wild animals. This situation puts both the public and the animals at risk,” Borislavov concluded.

