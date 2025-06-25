Children Killed, Homes Destroyed as Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine’s Northeast and South

World » UKRAINE | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Children Killed, Homes Destroyed as Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine’s Northeast and South

Russian drone and artillery strikes overnight on June 24 left a deadly trail across several Ukrainian regions, killing at least ten civilians and injuring fourteen others in Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts. The attacks damaged dozens of homes and civilian infrastructure and triggered fires and emergency responses throughout the country.

In Sumy Oblast, a large-scale drone attack struck a village in the Verkhnia Syrovatka hromada shortly after midnight. According to the National Police and the State Emergency Service, three people were killed, including an eight-year-old boy whose body was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house. A man and a woman from different families also died in the strike. Six others, including three children, were wounded and hospitalized. Nearly 30 homes and four cars sustained damage in the attack, which also caused a large fire. Emergency crews, police, and medics remain on site.

Sumy, located along Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, has seen an uptick in attacks amid renewed Russian efforts in the region. Since March, Russian forces have advanced into about 200 square kilometers of territory there, forcing over 200 settlements to evacuate. Ukrainian troops have reportedly been pushing back in recent weeks, trying to contain the offensive.

Further south, in Kherson Oblast, Russian drone and artillery strikes between June 23 and 24 killed four people and wounded five others. According to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the attacks hit 29 different settlements across the region, including Kherson city. Residential buildings, four private homes, a shop, and several vehicles were damaged. Kherson, which lies just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, remains under constant threat, having endured frequent shelling since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, Russian forces launched an overnight drone attack using Iranian-made Shahed drones. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that three civilians were injured when three of the seven launched drones struck the city. Civilian infrastructure was hit in both the Saltivka and Nemyshlianskyi districts, with damage reported to residential areas and a local enterprise. Emergency services responded swiftly to the affected zones.

Kharkiv, situated just over 20 kilometers from the Russian border, has increasingly become a target of intensified Russian aerial assaults. A similar drone strike on June 12 injured at least 15 people, including several children.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: strikes, Russian, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Dead and Wounded Everywhere: Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro Kills 18, Injures Nearly 300

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on June 24

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:05

Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are launching intense strikes against key regime targets in Tehran

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 12:02

Russian Night Strike on Kyiv Kills at Least Six, Injures 19 as Search for Survivors Continues

A massive Russian missile and drone attack struck Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight, killing at least six people and wounding 19 more

World » Ukraine | June 23, 2025, Monday // 09:56

Odesa Under Fire: Residential Buildings and Rail Station Damaged in Massive Drone Attack

In the early hours of June 20, Odesa was the target of a massive Russian drone assault that left the city reeling

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2025, Friday // 09:56

TurkStream Excluded from EU Ban Proposal on Russian Gas Imports

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which transits through Bulgaria on its way to the Western Balkans and Central Europ

World » EU | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

EU Sets 2027 Deadline to End Russian Energy Imports

The European Commission has introduced a draft regulation aimed at ending the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas and oil by the close of 2027

World » EU | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 08:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Dead and Wounded Everywhere: Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro Kills 18, Injures Nearly 300

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on June 24

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:05

Russia Launches Deadly Missile Strike on Dnipro, Hits Civilian Train and Infrastructure (VIDEOS)

Russia launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the morning of June 24

World » Ukraine | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21

Russian Night Strike on Kyiv Kills at Least Six, Injures 19 as Search for Survivors Continues

A massive Russian missile and drone attack struck Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight, killing at least six people and wounding 19 more

World » Ukraine | June 23, 2025, Monday // 09:56

'All of Ukraine Is Ours': Putin Escalates Rhetoric - 'We’re Crushing These Murderers': Zelensky Vows to Hold the Line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation on the evening of June 20, focusing on the ongoing Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast and the broader implications of recent statements by Russian officials

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2025, Friday // 22:07

Odesa Under Fire: Residential Buildings and Rail Station Damaged in Massive Drone Attack

In the early hours of June 20, Odesa was the target of a massive Russian drone assault that left the city reeling

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2025, Friday // 09:56

Peace Talks Possible, Says Putin - But Kyiv Must Offer a Leader He Deems Legal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he made clear he does not consider Zelensky a legitimate figure

World » Ukraine | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 09:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria