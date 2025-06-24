Trump Brokers Truce: Israel Warns of ‘Forceful Response’ to Any Ceasefire Breach

Israel has confirmed it has accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that its military campaign against Iran has fulfilled its objectives. In a formal statement issued early Monday, the Israeli government declared that it had successfully eliminated what it described as Iran's “dual immediate existential threat” - specifically, its nuclear weapons development and its ballistic missile capabilities.

According to the Israeli side, the decision to accept the ceasefire came only after carrying out a wide-ranging military operation that inflicted what they claim is significant damage on Iran’s government infrastructure and defense command. The statement details that dozens of key targets inside Iran were destroyed, including sites in central Tehran. Israeli forces also claimed to have eliminated “hundreds” of members of the Basij militia - a paramilitary force often used by Iran’s regime to crush dissent - as well as another senior nuclear scientist.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and for participating in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” the Israeli statement read. It concluded with a warning that Israel remains ready to retaliate if the ceasefire is violated: “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

President Trump announced the development in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing simply: “The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!”

On the Iranian side, state media offered a different tone. The SNN news outlet reported that Iran had launched what it described as “a last round of missiles” at Israel just prior to the ceasefire taking effect. The report did not mention any Iranian agreement to the terms of the ceasefire, but claimed a truce had been “imposed” on Israel following successive waves of missile strikes.

In southern Israel, the toll from Iran’s last wave of missile attacks has become clearer. The Magen David Adom ambulance service confirmed that four people were killed and 22 others injured in the strikes. Among the wounded, two were reported in moderate condition while the rest sustained minor injuries.

At this stage, both sides appear to be observing the ceasefire, though only Israel has formally confirmed its acceptance of the deal. The situation remains tense, with both nations’ leaderships issuing statements that suggest a willingness to act swiftly if the truce is broken.