Trump Brokers Truce: Israel Warns of ‘Forceful Response’ to Any Ceasefire Breach

World | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Trump Brokers Truce: Israel Warns of ‘Forceful Response’ to Any Ceasefire Breach

Israel has confirmed it has accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that its military campaign against Iran has fulfilled its objectives. In a formal statement issued early Monday, the Israeli government declared that it had successfully eliminated what it described as Iran's “dual immediate existential threat” - specifically, its nuclear weapons development and its ballistic missile capabilities.

According to the Israeli side, the decision to accept the ceasefire came only after carrying out a wide-ranging military operation that inflicted what they claim is significant damage on Iran’s government infrastructure and defense command. The statement details that dozens of key targets inside Iran were destroyed, including sites in central Tehran. Israeli forces also claimed to have eliminated “hundreds” of members of the Basij militia - a paramilitary force often used by Iran’s regime to crush dissent - as well as another senior nuclear scientist.

Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and for participating in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” the Israeli statement read. It concluded with a warning that Israel remains ready to retaliate if the ceasefire is violated: “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.

President Trump announced the development in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing simply: “The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!

On the Iranian side, state media offered a different tone. The SNN news outlet reported that Iran had launched what it described as “a last round of missiles” at Israel just prior to the ceasefire taking effect. The report did not mention any Iranian agreement to the terms of the ceasefire, but claimed a truce had been “imposed” on Israel following successive waves of missile strikes.

In southern Israel, the toll from Iran’s last wave of missile attacks has become clearer. The Magen David Adom ambulance service confirmed that four people were killed and 22 others injured in the strikes. Among the wounded, two were reported in moderate condition while the rest sustained minor injuries.

At this stage, both sides appear to be observing the ceasefire, though only Israel has formally confirmed its acceptance of the deal. The situation remains tense, with both nations’ leaderships issuing statements that suggest a willingness to act swiftly if the truce is broken.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ceasefire, Iran, Israel, US, Trump

Related Articles:

Trump Hails Iran Strike as 'Obliteration' Despite Mixed Intel, Ceasefire Holds For Now

There is cautious optimism surrounding the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Missiles Rain Down: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Qatar and Iraq in Major Escalation

Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar on Monday night

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 20:28

No Risk to Bulgaria’s Security or Energy Supply Despite Iran-Israel Tensions

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov moved to reassure the public on Monday, stating firmly that Bulgaria faces no direct threat - military or energy-related - following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are launching intense strikes against key regime targets in Tehran

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 12:02

US Claims ‘Severe Damage’ to Iran’s Nuclear Program After Airstrikes

A day after President Donald Trump authorized a high-stakes strike on Iran’s nuclear program, the United States claimed it had inflicted significant damage

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 08:35

Trump Enters US Into Another War With Airstrikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities marks a dramatic turning point - not only for the Middle East but for the global order, the presidency, and the long-standing shadow conflict between Washington and Tehran

World | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

NATO Commits to 5% Defense Spending by 2035, Citing Russia as Long-Term Threat

NATO member states have adopted a new and more ambitious defense spending commitment, agreeing to raise their national defense budgets to 5% of GDP by 2035

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 16:58

Trump Hails Iran Strike as 'Obliteration' Despite Mixed Intel, Ceasefire Holds For Now

There is cautious optimism surrounding the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

UK to Acquire F-35A Jets to Reinforce Nuclear Deterrent

The United Kingdom has announced plans to purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets from the United States - aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons

World | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Clears Major Hurdle Toward Euro Adoption as ECON Committee Votes 'Yes'

The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has endorsed a report on Bulgaria’s preparedness to adopt the euro

World » EU | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Dead and Wounded Everywhere: Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro Kills 18, Injures Nearly 300

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on June 24

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:05

Bulgaria Clashes with Orban’s MEPs over North Macedonia Language Amendment in EU Report

The draft report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress passed through the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs on June 24, following a postponed vote earlier this month

World » EU | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria