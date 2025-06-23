Missiles Rain Down: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Qatar and Iraq in Major Escalation

Iran launched missile strikes on American military bases in Qatar on Monday night, retaliating for U.S. attacks on its nuclear facilities and escalating tensions in a region already on edge. The strikes mark a significant shift in Iran’s confrontation with the United States, which has intensified over the past week.

In Qatar’s capital, Doha, residents witnessed the sky light up as Iranian missiles were intercepted mid-air. The country's air defenses engaged the incoming projectiles, and videos circulating online captured flashes from the interception near Al Udeid Air Base, home to a major U.S. military presence. The strike came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace in anticipation of an attack.

Iran’s state television confirmed the military action, describing it as a “mighty and successful response” to what it called “America’s aggression.” The broadcast was accompanied by patriotic music and nationalistic slogans.

Notably, Iran is reported to have coordinated the missile strike on the Qatari base with Qatari officials ahead of time, according to three Iranian sources cited by The New York Times. The aim, reportedly, was to minimize casualties. In line with this, the Qatari Ministry of Defense confirmed that the base had been evacuated prior to the attack as a precaution. No casualties were reported, and the country’s air defenses intercepted the missiles successfully.

Still, Qatar has condemned the attack in strong terms, calling it a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and international law. In an official statement, authorities in Doha reserved the right to respond in proportion to what they described as “brazen aggression.” Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said a full statement detailing the circumstances would follow, reaffirming that the country remains committed to regional peace and dialogue. Doha called for an immediate end to military operations and urged all sides to return to negotiations to prevent a broader regional conflict.

The symbolic nature of Iran’s strike was noted by international media, with CNN suggesting that while the attack served to demonstrate Iran’s willingness to retaliate, it was carefully calibrated to avoid a broader war. U.S. officials said no American casualties were reported at Al Udeid, reinforcing the view that the strike was more about messaging than inflicting real damage.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared that the number of missiles launched matched the number of bombs used in the American assault on Iranian nuclear facilities. Earlier statements by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted that Iran had not initiated war but would not let an attack on its territory go unanswered. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, for his part, avoided direct mention of the United States, focusing instead on Israel, which he accused of committing a “grave mistake” and declared it was “being punished right now.”

Meanwhile, Israel continued its own military campaign inside Iran, striking multiple targets including Fordow - a sensitive nuclear site - and infrastructure associated with the regime. According to international nuclear experts, the U.S. strikes on Fordow caused serious damage. Israeli officials suggested that their targeting of symbolic institutions, including prisons holding political dissidents, was aimed at exposing the vulnerability of Iran’s leadership and appealing to the Iranian public.

The situation continues to evolve as Iran now finds itself locked in confrontation with both Israel and the United States - two adversaries with significantly greater military capabilities. While Iranian officials argue that continued resistance is a defense of sovereignty, others warn that the price of escalation could be catastrophic.

Leaders in Europe have appealed to Tehran to avoid further military action, warning that a continued spiral of retaliation could destabilize the entire Middle East. President Trump, meanwhile, maintained a firm stance, reiterating that Iran must agree to U.S. demands if it wants to return to peace talks. He did not rule out the possibility of backing regime change in Iran.