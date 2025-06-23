Public Transport Revamp: Sofia May Get 24/7 Access to Airport, Improved Trolleybus Routes

The proposals of “Spasi Sofia” to reorganize several public transport lines in the capital have passed through the municipal Transport Committee and are now set for a final vote in the City Council on Thursday. Among the changes are night bus access to Sofia Airport, adjustments to key trolleybus routes, and a merging of two existing bus lines - all aimed at making the city’s public transport more efficient and accessible.

One of the most notable proposals is the extension of the night bus line H4. If approved, starting July 15, the line will continue beyond its current endpoint to serve both terminals of Sofia Airport and the Druzhba residential area. Gergin Borissov from “Spasi Sofia” highlighted that the airport handles around 22,000 nighttime passengers, and the updated route will also benefit workers in the nearby logistics zone, many of whom have shifts outside regular hours. According to Borissov, the initiative is in line with Sofia Airport’s goals for reducing carbon emissions, and it will ensure round-the-clock public transport access to the site. Importantly, the night bus service will continue to cost 2 leva per ride, with no planned increase in the number of drivers or buses. The line will also be covered by existing annual passes.

Another proposal that received support involves merging bus line 184 into the more frequent line 84. Borissov explained that while line 184 was created in 2017 to connect the city center with Terminal 1, the majority of air traffic now goes through Terminal 2, which handles about three times as many passengers. The overlapping function of the two lines has created inefficiencies. Merging them is expected to simplify the route structure and ensure consistent 12-minute intervals throughout the day, which will particularly benefit the residents of the Druzhba district and visitors arriving in the city.

On the trolleybus network, “Spasi Sofia” has proposed adjustments aimed at preserving key connections and extending service. The plan includes extending trolleybus 6 to the Spartak swimming pool by redirecting its route through Opalchenska Street and the Pette Kosheta intersection. Meanwhile, the current routing of trolleybus 7 - from the Gotse Delchev residential area, past Sofia University and Stochna Station - will become permanent even after roadworks on Opalchenska Street are completed. According to Andrey Zografski, deputy chair of the Transport Committee, this change will keep an already popular connection in place and improve overall service along the First City Ring Road.

Zografski also pointed out that the improvements would help boost connectivity between central Sofia and neighborhoods such as Lyulin, Sveta Troitsa, and Lozenets. He believes the reorganization of routes will encourage more people to use public transport, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life in the city. The team behind “Spasi Sofia” views these steps as practical improvements that make urban mobility more reliable, responsive to passenger needs, and aligned with broader environmental and urban development goals.