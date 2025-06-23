Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: EP Has No Authority on Macedonian Identity and Language

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev firmly rejected the idea that the European Parliament has any authority to speak on matters of national identity or language, particularly in the context of North Macedonia's EU accession process. Speaking from Brussels during a visit that also included an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on the Middle East, Georgiev addressed recent remarks made by North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski about lobbying efforts in the EP and a forthcoming report by MEP Thomas Weitz.

Georgiev expressed clear disapproval of attempts by officials from a candidate country to influence or predict the outcome of discussions in a European institution. He underscored that while Bulgaria supports EU enlargement, it must be carried out based on principles, responsibilities, and merit - not political maneuvering. “We are concerned when politicians begin forecasting outcomes, particularly when they are from countries awaiting accession,” he said. “The European Parliament is not the place to resolve identity questions. These are matters beyond its competence.”

The Foreign Minister reminded that all candidate countries must meet the conditions set by every EU member state, not just by Brussels. In this context, he referred directly to the 2022 agreement that defined the framework for negotiations with North Macedonia, stating that any effort to bypass this understanding will face Bulgaria’s firm resistance. “This consensus cannot be undone quietly or unilaterally,” Georgiev warned. “No EU country is inclined to depart from what was jointly achieved then.”

While he emphasized that Bulgaria respects the European Parliament and its work, Georgiev was unequivocal that the institution’s reports do not carry legally binding weight in international law. “This includes the draft report being prepared on North Macedonia,” he added. He also pointed out that it is inappropriate for executive authorities - whether in Skopje or Sofia - to interfere in the work of legislative bodies such as the EP.

He also addressed growing concerns in Bulgaria about whether foreign political efforts in the European Parliament might shape its conclusions unfairly. “Let’s be clear - any use of European institutions to push a national agenda on sensitive identity issues is unacceptable. The process of joining the Union must not be instrumentalized in this way.”

On a separate note, Georgiev spoke about the security situation in the Middle East. He confirmed that Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently has no reports of Bulgarian citizens in Iran requesting evacuation. Diplomatic personnel and their families have already left the country, and the interim head of mission is now operating from Baku to remain close to Iran if the need arises.

In Israel, where the situation also remains volatile, about 150 Bulgarian nationals have asked to be repatriated, though nearly all of them hold dual citizenship. “We continue to monitor the situation closely. Our priority is the safety of our citizens,” the minister said. He also added a note of caution regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions: “It is extremely dangerous for Iran to be developing a military nuclear program. We are deeply concerned and urge restraint to avoid further escalation in the region.”