Bulgaria Weather Forecast for June 24: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures

On June 24, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with temperatures climbing especially in the valleys where the afternoon will feel quite hot. Winds will come from the west-northwest, remaining light throughout the day. Daytime highs are expected to range between 32°C and 37°C, with Sofia seeing a maximum of 32°C. Atmospheric pressure will hover slightly above the monthly average but is expected to dip a bit as the day progresses.

Along the Black Sea coast, clear skies will prevail. Winds will shift to a light to moderate breeze from the east-southeast in the afternoon. Temperatures near the shore will reach between 26°C and 30°C. Sea water temperatures will be comfortable, sitting between 22°C and 24°C, with gentle waves around 1 to 2 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, conditions will also be sunny and warm. Winds blowing from the west-northwest will pick up to a moderate strength. Temperatures will reach about 26°C at 1,200 meters elevation, while higher up at 2,000 meters, the air will cool to around 19°C.