Bulgaria Weather Forecast for June 24: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 23, 2025, Monday // 18:30
On June 24, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with temperatures climbing especially in the valleys where the afternoon will feel quite hot. Winds will come from the west-northwest, remaining light throughout the day. Daytime highs are expected to range between 32°C and 37°C, with Sofia seeing a maximum of 32°C. Atmospheric pressure will hover slightly above the monthly average but is expected to dip a bit as the day progresses.

Along the Black Sea coast, clear skies will prevail. Winds will shift to a light to moderate breeze from the east-southeast in the afternoon. Temperatures near the shore will reach between 26°C and 30°C. Sea water temperatures will be comfortable, sitting between 22°C and 24°C, with gentle waves around 1 to 2 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, conditions will also be sunny and warm. Winds blowing from the west-northwest will pick up to a moderate strength. Temperatures will reach about 26°C at 1,200 meters elevation, while higher up at 2,000 meters, the air will cool to around 19°C.

