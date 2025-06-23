Bulgaria's Deputy PM: Euro Adoption May Bring Temporary Price Fluctuations, But Long-Term Gains Are Clear

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Deputy PM: Euro Adoption May Bring Temporary Price Fluctuations, But Long-Term Gains Are Clear Tomislav Donchev

Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone is expected to bring clear economic advantages, but it also carries risks that go beyond the often-discussed topics in public discourse. This was underlined by Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Economic Analysis Council, Tomislav Donchev, during a panel discussion titled “Bulgaria in the Eurozone: Prices, Investments, and Fiscal Policy.” The event was part of the third annual Council conference hosted at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski.”

Joining Donchev in the conversation were Assoc. Prof. Atanas Georgiev, Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Council Secretary Plamen Nenov, senior economist from the World Bank's office Desislava Nikolova, Fiscal Council member Lyubomir Datsov, and Atanas BTA.

Donchev pointed to short-term "price vibrations" in the early months after the euro’s introduction as a likely outcome. He described them as normal and anticipated, driven more by psychological reactions than real economic triggers. In his words, such fluctuations would be short-lived in a functioning market environment backed by proper regulatory oversight. If institutions respond swiftly and appropriately, Donchev believes these adjustments will stabilize quickly.

He emphasized that similar trends were observed in other countries upon adopting the euro, and in most cases, the extent and duration of price changes were limited. “The greater challenge will be public reaction rather than the economic process itself,” he said, expressing confidence that by March 2026, concerns among the population would begin to subside.

Beyond pricing effects, Donchev drew attention to a less visible risk: the potential for increased public debt. With improved access to financing after euro adoption, he warned of a scenario where successive weak or wasteful governments could undermine fiscal stability if proper budgetary discipline isn’t maintained. Reaffirming his stance, Donchev insisted that regardless of external pressures, the national budget should remain balanced and avoid deficits.

Despite these warnings, he remained firm in his belief that the net effect of euro area membership will be positive. Benefits include greater access to credit for businesses, increased investor confidence, and stronger alignment with EU economies. Donchev also highlighted long-term gains from infrastructure development - specifically the completion of key transport corridors 4 and 9 - as well as the need for improved vocational education as part of the broader economic convergence effort.

Addressing the broader implications, Donchev stated that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro will serve as an example of how public anxiety can be countered through transparency and informed dialogue. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing clear and fact-based communication to citizens throughout the process.

He concluded by emphasizing that the most effective defense against price speculation and public uncertainty lies in open public engagement, adherence to market principles, and a responsible fiscal framework.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Eurozone, Donchev

Related Articles:

Lessons from Lithuania: How Bulgaria Can Manage Prices and Boost Savings with the Euro

Kēstutis Kupsys, vice president of the Lithuanian Consumers' Union, shared insights from Lithuania’s experience with euro adoption

Society | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's President: 'Czech Republic Is a Crucial Business Partner, Chamber of Commerce Was Needed'

President Rumen Radev joined business leaders and Czech representatives at a meeting organized by the Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce

Business | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 10:08

Sunrise Magic and Healing Herbs: Bulgaria Marks Enyovden with Ancient Rituals

On June 24, Bulgaria marks Enyovden - known in English as Midsummer's Day - a holiday that blends Christian reverence and ancient folk rituals

Society » Culture | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

Black Panther Hunt Enters Fifth Day: State of Emergency Remains in Bulgaria's Shumen Region

The search for the elusive black panther spotted in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau has entered its fifth day

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Bulgaria to Boost Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2035

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria plans to raise its defense budget to 5% of GDP

Politics » Defense | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33

From Levs to Euros: Separating Truth from Fiction in Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Transition

As Bulgaria moves steadily toward joining the eurozone on January 1, 2026, following unanimous support from eurozone finance ministers and heads of state in June 2025, waves of disinformation continue to circulate

Business » Finance | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria to Boost Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2035

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced that Bulgaria plans to raise its defense budget to 5% of GDP

Politics » Defense | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33

Public Transport Revamp: Sofia May Get 24/7 Access to Airport, Improved Trolleybus Routes

The proposals of “Spasi Sofia” to reorganize several public transport lines in the capital have passed through the municipal Transport Committee and are now set for a final vote in the City Council on Thursday.

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 19:17

Bulgaria's President Warns Against Hasty Eurozone Entry Amid Oil Crisis and Global Instability

President Rumen Radev has urged for caution amid the growing instability in the international arena, warning that Bulgaria must avoid being drawn into escalating global conflicts

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 19:06

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: EP Has No Authority on Macedonian Identity and Language

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev firmly rejected the idea that the European Parliament has any authority to speak on matters of national identity or language

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 19:00

No Risk to Bulgaria’s Security or Energy Supply Despite Iran-Israel Tensions

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov moved to reassure the public on Monday, stating firmly that Bulgaria faces no direct threat - military or energy-related - following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Sofia: Local Officials Accuse ‘We Continue the Change’ of Pushing Contract Manipulation

The mayors of Sofia’s “Mladost” and “Lyulin” districts, along with municipal councilors and regional party figures, have announced their departure from “We Continue the Change”

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 13:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria