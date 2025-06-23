Pensioners to See Euro Amounts from July as Bulgaria Prepares for 2026 Currency Switch

Starting in July, Bulgarian pensioners will begin seeing their pension amounts also displayed in euro, alongside the lev. This was confirmed by Zornitsa Rusinova, Chair of the Economic and Social Council, during an interview with BNT. She explained that the change coincides with the annual pension adjustment scheduled for July 12. “All pensioners will now be able to see not only the updated amount in leva, but also how that translates into euro. This is intended to reassure people and help them adjust to the transition,” Rusinova noted.

She urged citizens not to rush into converting their leva into euros before the official switchover date. Doing so now would involve fees and commissions. However, beginning January 1, 2026 - the planned date for euro adoption - residents will be able to exchange leva for euro free of charge for a period of six months at any bank branch or, in smaller towns and villages, via Bulgarian Posts.

Rusinova emphasized that the Economic and Social Council is actively participating in the broader information campaign about the euro changeover. The campaign involves not only institutions but also trade unions, employers, civil organizations, and oversight bodies, all working in coordination with the Bulgarian National Bank. The goal is to ensure that the public is well-informed during the transition period, during which both currencies will be accepted in parallel.

As part of the transition arrangements, from January 1, citizens will be able to exchange up to BGN 1000 at bank branches without the need to make a prior request. For people in remote areas without access to banks, Bulgarian Posts will provide the same service, under the same conditions and at no charge.

Rusinova also encouraged those who prefer to secure their money in advance to deposit their savings in banks. She clarified that all lev-denominated accounts will be automatically converted into euro accounts on January 1, 2026, with no fees or commissions involved. “People don’t need to take any action - the conversion will happen automatically and securely,” she assured.

According to her, the institutional readiness for the euro introduction still requires strong coordination and focus. She expressed confidence that Bulgaria is on the right track. Referring to the recent Ecofin meeting on June 20, Rusinova highlighted that Bulgaria’s efforts have received broad support from euro area member states. “The decisions taken by Ecofin confirm that Bulgaria’s preparation is being met with trust by our European partners. Institutions must continue to provide accurate and timely information to citizens,” she concluded.

Source: BNT