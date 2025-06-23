Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 12:02
Bulgaria: Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are launching intense strikes against key regime targets in Tehran. In a statement issued on Sunday, Katz warned that for every rocket launched toward Israel, Iran’s leadership would face direct consequences. “The IDF is currently striking with unprecedented force regime targets and oppressive government bodies in the heart of Tehran,” he said. Katz emphasized that the attacks would persist with full intensity, promising ongoing retaliation against what he called “the Iranian dictator.

One of the most symbolic strikes reported by the Israeli military targeted the entrance gate of Evin Prison in Tehran. The prison is internationally recognized as a central site of political repression in Iran. The IDF stressed that the strike was carefully executed to avoid any harm to inmate facilities or the prisoners themselves. The choice of Evin Prison as a target appeared intended to send a political message as much as a military one.

Iranian state-affiliated media outlets have also begun reporting on the strikes. According to Nour News, residents of Tehran heard multiple large explosions in the capital. Simultaneously, Israeli missiles reportedly struck the northern city of Karaj, as reported by Fars News. The Israeli Air Force confirmed that a new wave of attacks had commenced, this time aimed at military sites in and around Tehran.

A CNN crew present in northern Tehran provided a firsthand account of the assault. The journalists said they heard fighter jets flying overhead, followed shortly after by a series of loud explosions that shook their building. In the aftermath, the area was engulfed in dense black smoke, though the exact targets remain unclear.

As Israel intensifies its military pressure, Iran is reportedly looking to its allies for support. A senior source told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei sent a letter via Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The letter, handed over during the foreign minister’s visit to Moscow, seeks more robust backing from Russia amid Iran's escalating conflict with Israel and the United States.

Sources familiar with the message say that Tehran is dissatisfied with Moscow’s stance so far and wants Putin to take a more active role in supporting Iran. While details of the requested support remain undisclosed, it is believed that Tehran is looking for more visible and substantial backing in international arenas.

Russia maintains a long-standing strategic partnership with Iran and plays a crucial role in diplomatic efforts, including nuclear negotiations. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a party to the now-defunct nuclear agreement from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018, Moscow has both influence and leverage. Putin, according to Russian sources, has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran. However, it remains unclear whether such a role would meet Iran’s current expectations.

