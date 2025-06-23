Sofia Transport Workers to Protest Again Over Stalled Budget and Wages

Sofia's surface public transport workers are preparing for another round of protests this Thursday, June 26. The demonstration is set to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in front of the Sofia Municipality building, under the slogan “Budget and wage increase now!” The action was officially announced by the press center of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

The protest is being organized jointly by the Federation of Transport Unions at CITUB and the Federation of Transport Unions at the Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa." According to the organizers, the renewed protest stems from the delayed adoption of Sofia’s municipal budget for this year. The budget was returned for revision to the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC), and with no final decision in sight, long-promised wage increases for transport workers remain on hold.

“Although the state has allocated the necessary funds, the absence of an approved budget is blocking crucial decisions, threatening the normal operation of the public transport system, and once again fueling discontent among employees,” reads a joint statement from the unions.

Among the protesters’ key demands is the immediate adoption of the municipal budget, accompanied by a salary increase of 300 leva for public transport workers. In addition, the unions are calling for better working conditions and concrete, long-term solutions to ensure the financial stability and smooth functioning of Sofia’s public transport companies.

The two unions are urging the leadership of the municipality and members of the Municipal Council to assume responsibility and respond to the needs of those who keep the capital moving every day.

A meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council is already scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m., as per the council’s official website. Ahead of that session, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has invited representatives from all political factions within the municipality to a joint meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s budget.

This is not the first time tensions have flared. Just weeks ago, surface transport workers staged protests throughout the capital, demanding higher pay. Their actions resulted in several days of disrupted services across the city. In response, the national government stepped in, allocating 15 million leva to Sofia Municipality to help resolve the crisis. Following that injection of funds, the protests were temporarily called off.

However, on June 12, Mayor Terziev returned the draft budget and the accompanying economic framework for transport for 2025. He cited concerns over the responsible and lawful use of public money, stating that he would not allow the residents’ funds to be spent “without control, without logic, and in violation of the law.” The lack of consensus on the budget has reignited tensions, prompting the transport unions to renew their protest campaign.