Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Updates Guidelines for Citizens in the Middle East

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued updated guidance for citizens currently located in the Middle East, amid the rapidly evolving security situation in the region. The new instructions include essential information on available evacuation routes, visa requirements, and emergency contacts for those seeking to leave affected countries.

Due to the closure of Iran’s airspace, exiting the country by plane is currently not an option. The only viable routes out of Iran at this stage are via land. Bulgarian nationals may cross into Armenia and Turkey without needing a visa. Access to Azerbaijan is possible through the Astara border crossing, but this requires prior approval from Azerbaijani authorities. Bulgarian passport holders must also secure a visa for Azerbaijan, which can be obtained online through the ASAN Visa system, available at: https://evisa.gov.az/en/.

Travel from Iran to Turkmenistan, however, remains heavily restricted, with only diplomats currently permitted to cross the land border.

Turning to Israel, the Foreign Ministry emphasizes the unpredictability of the situation on the ground. Citizens are urged to follow instructions from local officials and stay in regular contact with Bulgarian diplomatic missions. The phone lines for the Bulgarian Embassy in Israel remain open: +972 54 595 4379 and +972 54 463 4003.

Israeli airspace is currently closed due to security concerns. Nonetheless, the Israeli government is organizing outbound flights for its own citizens, and foreign nationals—including Bulgarian tourists—may have the opportunity to use these flights for evacuation. Detailed information, including a registration form, is provided on the Israeli government’s site at: https://www.gov.il/en/pages/tourist-evacuation-from-israel. Passengers must register through El Al or Israel Air, specifying their preferred destination. Registration, however, is not equivalent to a booking or flight confirmation. Follow-up communication will be provided via email by the airlines.

Evacuation by sea is possible but limited. The Bulgarian Embassy in Israel has received information about maritime transport options via: https://www.mano.co.il/home-1.

Land borders with Egypt and Jordan remain open and fully operational. One option for departure through Egypt is the Begin (Taba) border crossing. Currently, there are no reports of it being closed, although the situation remains fluid and could change without notice. A visa is required for Egyptian territory. Bulgarian citizens may cross without a visa only if they are flying out of Sharm el-Sheikh airport. In this case, a visa will be issued upon departure.

For those using the Taba crossing, a border fee of 130 shekels is payable. Entry into Egypt requires a passport with a minimum six-month validity. Without prior visa arrangements, Bulgarian citizens are allowed to remain only in specific areas—Taba, Dahab, Nuweiba, and Sharm el-Sheikh—and must fly out of Sharm el-Sheikh airport. A broader visa to travel within Egypt can be purchased on-site at the border for 25 U.S. dollars. Additionally, an exit fee of 720 Egyptian pounds (around 15 U.S. dollars) applies.

Those planning to travel independently from Israel to Egypt should stay in touch with the Bulgarian embassies in both Israel and Egypt. Contacts are as follows:

Embassy in Israel:

Phone: +972 54 595 4379 or +972 54 463 4003

Emails: TelAviv@mfa.bg and Consulate.TelAviv@mfa.bg

Embassy in Egypt:

Email: Krasimir.Yakimov@mfa.bg

Citizens wishing to exit Israel via Jordan can do so through the Wadi Araba crossing (south) or the Sheikh Hussein checkpoint (north). The King Hussein/Allenby crossing is reserved solely for diplomats. Up-to-date information on working hours of border checkpoints can be found here, under the “Land Borders” section: https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/.

Entry into Jordan requires a visa. While Jordan’s airspace remains open, numerous airlines have canceled flights to and from Amman. Royal Jordanian continues to operate regular flights to Istanbul, while Jordan Aviation provides charter services.

To assist foreign visitors, the Jordanian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched a registration platform for those seeking support with departure coordination. The form is available at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4bQZqq6rAkMrbagFXBob6CaKjp7DysomFopLR24-6hJhF7g/viewform

This registration is purely for coordination and does not guarantee transport or financial aid. It also does not substitute for registration in Bulgaria’s own “I am traveling for...” system, which the MFA strongly encourages for any travel abroad.

Due to security constraints imposed by Civil Protection authorities, the Bulgarian consular service in Tel Aviv remains physically closed but will continue to handle urgent matters and track developments on the ground.