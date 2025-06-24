Day 4 of Bulgaria’s Panther Hunt: Tensions Rise as Elusive Predator Evades Capture

The search for the elusive black predator near Shumen entered its fourth day, with efforts intensifying across the region. Authorities have imposed a full and indefinite ban on access to the Shumen Plateau Nature Park as of yesterday. The restriction covers both pedestrian paths and paved routes, and will remain in effect until further notice. Seven checkpoints have been set up to enforce the closure, and an additional order is expected to expand the ban across the entire park territory.

Officials and wildlife experts involved in the operation are urging residents to take the situation seriously and comply strictly with all restrictions. The predator, believed to be a black panther - though technically not a separate species - continues to evade capture.

Search teams remain on high alert in and around the Shumen Plateau, with no fresh traces of the animal found overnight. Wildlife professionals, including members of the hunting community and a renowned expert from South Africa, are collaborating closely in hopes of capturing the big cat. Despite a night of field operations, the animal was not located.

Yesterday, officials confirmed that paw prints were discovered a mere 50 meters from the steps of the “Founders of the Bulgarian State” Monument. Separately, a video surfaced showing a large black cat sprinting across a field in the Isperih area, some 70 kilometers from Shumen. The footage, reportedly filmed in April, has added to the mystery surrounding the predator’s origin and movements.

A temporary crisis headquarters, set up in Shumen, continues to coordinate the multi-agency response. New tactics are expected to be rolled out today, with the primary focus on public safety and the humane capture of the animal.

Specialists emphasize that the black panther is not a distinct species, but rather a term for melanistic variants within the big cat family, most commonly leopards or jaguars. The animal on the loose is most likely one of the two. Known for their stealth and nocturnal hunting habits, these cats are typically secretive and avoid human interaction. However, experts warn that being under observation may have altered its behavior.

Should the animal feel cornered, it could become aggressive. The preferred method for capture is baited trapping, as tranquilizer darts are not an ideal solution in this case. The sedatives available work slowly, and there's a significant risk the animal could flee and hide after being hit, complicating the effort to track and secure it.

Speaking on NOVA TV wildlife expert Alexander Dutsov explained that panthers, especially if accustomed to hunting, can subsist on stray dogs and other urban prey, giving them a steady food source in semi-inhabited areas. This could be extending the animal’s time on the run.

Dutsov added that most wild animals instinctively seek hiding places when injured. This, coupled with the predator’s secretive nature, means the safest and most effective strategy remains a live trap. Still, the odds of catching the animal without harm are slim.

