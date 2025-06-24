Bulgaria: Scorching Temperatures Ahead, Followed by Thunderstorms and a Sudden Drop

A stretch of hot summer weather is setting in across Bulgaria this week, with daily highs climbing steadily before a dramatic shift is expected over the weekend.

Today’s forecast calls for clear skies and sunshine across the country. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures are expected to peak between 30°C and 35°C. In Sofia, the high will hover around 31°C.

Mountain regions will also enjoy sunny conditions. A light to moderate breeze from the north-northwest will cool the slopes. At 1200 meters altitude, the mercury will reach around 23°C, while at 2000 meters it will stay near 15°C.

The Black Sea coast will remain sun-drenched throughout the day. Winds in the morning will blow lightly from the northwest, shifting to an east-southeast direction later in the afternoon. Temperatures along the coast will range between 25°C and 29°C. Sea temperatures are pleasant, between 21°C and 23°C, and the sea will be calm, with waves rising only to about 1–2 on the Beaufort scale, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

As the week progresses, the sunny and hot weather will continue. Winds will stay mostly light, generally coming from the west-northwest. By Thursday and Friday, daytime temperatures are expected to spike further, potentially reaching between 38°C and 40°C in some areas.

However, changes are on the horizon. A cold front is forecast to sweep through Bulgaria late on Friday and into the early hours of Saturday. This front will destabilize the atmosphere, triggering the development of towering clouds and localized short-term showers. Thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by gusty winds and the possibility of hail in certain areas.

Following the front’s passage, winds will strengthen, first from the northwest and then shifting to the north-northeast. Cooler air will pour in behind the front, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. Daytime highs over the weekend will fall by 8 to 10 degrees compared to the peak values earlier in the week.

By Sunday, conditions will begin to settle. Winds will ease, and rainfall will diminish in both scope and intensity.