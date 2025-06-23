Astronomical Summer Begins: Bulgaria Welcomes the Longest Day of the Year

Astronomical summer officially started in Bulgaria on Saturday, June 21, at exactly 05:42 AM. This marks not only the beginning of the sunniest and warmest season of the year but also the occurrence of the summer solstice - the moment when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky over the Northern Hemisphere.

This day will be the longest of the year for Bulgaria, offering 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. Following the solstice, the days will begin to gradually shorten, though the change will be imperceptible at first.

In astronomical terms, summer in the Northern Hemisphere begins with the summer solstice, typically around June 21, and concludes with the autumnal equinox, which this year will fall on September 22 at 9:19 PM. The equinox marks the point at which day and night are nearly equal in length, and from then on, the nights will grow longer.

The summer solstice has been celebrated for centuries in cultures around the world, often symbolizing fertility, abundance, and the power of the sun. In Bulgaria, this date often coincides with the height of the agricultural calendar, as fields are green, fruits are ripening, and preparations for the harvest season begin in earnest.

From a scientific standpoint, the solstice occurs due to the tilt of the Earth's axis - about 23.5 degrees - which allows the Northern Hemisphere to receive the most direct sunlight during this part of the year. At this moment, the Sun appears to stand still at its northernmost point before beginning its slow journey southward.

While meteorological summer begins on June 1 and ends on August 31, astronomical summer gives a more precise celestial framework, observed for millennia by farmers, astronomers, and civilizations that closely followed the sky’s cycles.

With summer now underway, Bulgaria can expect hot, sunny days and shorter nights, ideal for vacations along the Black Sea coast, hiking in the mountains, or enjoying long, light-filled evenings.