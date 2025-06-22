Bulgaria Nears Bottom of EU Rankings in Household Material Well-Being

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked near the bottom in the European Union when it comes to material well-being, placing second to last alongside Estonia in terms of actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita, according to data released by Eurostat and the National Statistical Institute (NSI). This measure, which is not often highlighted, offers a critical perspective on the living standards of households across the EU.

Actual individual consumption represents the goods and services consumed by households, whether they are paid for directly by the households themselves or provided by the government or non-profit organizations. The NSI explains that this indicator reflects the material well-being of households more accurately than other economic measures.

Expressed in purchasing power standards to allow for meaningful cross-country comparisons, the data shows wide disparities within the EU. Countries like Hungary, Bulgaria, and Estonia fall well below the EU average, registering 72% and 74% respectively, whereas Luxembourg leads with 141%, followed by the Netherlands and Germany with 120% and 118%.

Among the 27 EU member states, nine exceed the EU-27 average actual individual consumption per capita, including Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Germany. Conversely, 18 countries are below the average, with Hungary, Bulgaria, and Estonia at the lower end of the scale.

When looking at GDP per capita—a broader indicator of economic activity—similar disparities emerge. Luxembourg again ranks highest with 242% of the EU average, followed by Ireland at 211% and the Netherlands at 136%. Bulgaria sits near the bottom at 66% of the EU-27 average, alongside Greece and Latvia, which have GDP per capita figures of 70% and 71% respectively.

Overall, these figures highlight the ongoing economic challenges faced by Bulgaria, reflecting both in household consumption and broader economic output compared to other EU nations.