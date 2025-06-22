New Sea Route from Burgas to Istanbul Launches June 24

Business » TOURISM | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:52
Bulgaria: New Sea Route from Burgas to Istanbul Launches June 24 @Pexels

A new sea route between Burgas and Istanbul will begin operating on June 24, 2025, under the management of the Turkish company İstanbul Deniz Otobüsleri (İDO). Murat Orhan, İDO’s director, shared this news with Haberbg.net.

The service will run regularly throughout the summer season, offering three weekly trips from Burgas to Istanbul. Departure times are set for 8:00 a.m. from Burgas and 3:00 p.m. from Istanbul.

This new connection is anticipated to attract significant interest from both tourists and business travelers. It is also expected to appeal to visitors from Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast who plan short excursions lasting two to three days to explore Istanbul.

