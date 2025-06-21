Bulgaria's PM Calls for Responsible Pricing and Depoliticized Euro Debate

Politics | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Calls for Responsible Pricing and Depoliticized Euro Debate @BTA

At a banking awards ceremony, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called on retailers and service providers to avoid speculative pricing, warning that any attempts to exploit consumers through unjustified markups would be dealt with decisively. "Certain market players, whom I would define as 'elementary robbers,' will be nipped in the bud," Zhelyazkov declared, making it clear that the government will not tolerate opportunistic behavior under the guise of market dynamics.

He specifically addressed major retail chains, urging them to act as responsible partners in the current economic environment. Zhelyazkov appealed for restraint and awareness, stressing that price increases without economic justification only serve to fuel public discontent and erode trust. "Do not allow yourself to become part of the spread of speculation that has no connection and no economic logic to occur," he said, echoing recent public frustrations over rising costs of basic goods and services.

The prime minister’s remarks followed recent criticism from President Rumen Radev, who also expressed concern about the noticeable surge in prices, particularly those affecting essential items. However, during his speech, Zhelyazkov made no reference to the president’s comments or previous sharp statements regarding Bulgaria’s eurozone entry.

Instead, he used the occasion to emphasize the importance of keeping the debate over the euro detached from partisan tensions. According to Zhelyazkov, adopting the euro represents a long-standing national objective, supported by successive governments. "The introduction of the euro is a success for the Bulgarian people," he said. "A success for many governments that have always made this topic part of their political priority."

He cautioned against allowing short-term political motivations to derail a process that he described as vital for Bulgaria’s financial stability and economic credibility. Zhelyazkov framed euro adoption as a step that would solidify Bulgaria's place within the European Union and the eurozone, helping to guarantee the country’s long-term economic resilience.

"I hope that the temptation of the political debate to pass over this currently important national interest... will be crowned with the necessary attention and the necessary trust," he concluded.

