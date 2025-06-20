'All of Ukraine Is Ours': Putin Escalates Rhetoric - 'We’re Crushing These Murderers': Zelensky Vows to Hold the Line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation on the evening of June 20, focusing on the ongoing Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast and the broader implications of recent statements by Russian officials. He emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to hold the line despite what he described as “insane” Russian plans for the region. According to Zelensky, a detailed briefing on the situation at the front was presented during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, with Sumy Oblast taking central focus. He praised Ukrainian troops for their endurance, stating that Russia’s plans, as usual, lacked any rationality and were being actively countered by Ukrainian defenders.

Zelensky also commented on Russia's ongoing refusal to consider a ceasefire, pointing to statements made earlier in the day. He argued that Russia’s persistent threats and its disinterest in halting the fighting reflect either a denial of the mounting international pressure or a conscious effort to ignore the worsening domestic impact of the war. He noted that Russia’s economy is already weakening and called for greater international resolve to accelerate that deterioration.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a series of provocative declarations at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, outlining the Kremlin’s stance on Ukraine. Speaking before an audience of Russian and foreign business leaders, Putin stated that while Russia does not currently aim to capture the city of Sumy, such an operation cannot be ruled out. He claimed that Russian troops have advanced 10 to 12 kilometers into Sumy Oblast and insisted that this push is part of an effort to establish a so-called “security buffer zone” along the border.

Putin repeated unsubstantiated allegations about Ukraine’s alleged interest in using a “dirty bomb” - a claim he first raised in 2022. Although he acknowledged that there is no evidence to support the idea, he suggested the possibility should not be entirely dismissed, framing it as a hypothetical threat from a “sick mind.” He warned that if such a weapon were used against Russia, the consequences would be catastrophic.

Putin also claimed, falsely, that Ukrainian troops had been completely pushed out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast and reiterated that Russia’s military operations are expanding into northeastern Ukraine. He used the forum to once again invoke his long-standing narrative that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people," adding that “all of Ukraine is ours,” signaling an intent to continue the occupation of Ukrainian territory far beyond the currently contested regions.

These comments drew strong reactions from Kyiv. Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned Putin’s words as cynical and warned that they demonstrated open disdain for international peace efforts, particularly those led by the United States. He said the speech illustrated Russia’s aim to prolong the war and seize more territory, and accused Putin of orchestrating mass casualties among both Ukrainians and his own troops.

Sybiha urged the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, expand sanctions against Moscow, and take steps to isolate the Russian state diplomatically. He argued that Putin’s rhetoric was an attempt to shift attention away from the failures of his two-decade-long rule, including the deaths of a million Russian soldiers in a war that has failed to deliver any strategic gain.

Meanwhile, open-source data and regional reports suggest that since March, Russian forces have gained control of approximately 200 square kilometers in northern Sumy Oblast, encompassing several villages. The military situation in the region remains fluid, with mandatory evacuations having been ordered for more than 200 settlements as of late May. Ukrainian authorities say Moscow has positioned around 50,000 troops near the northeastern border, a claim supported by satellite and intelligence reports.

Zelensky, in a separate interview with Bild on June 12, downplayed Russian claims of major advances, calling them a propaganda effort to influence international opinion. He reiterated that Ukrainian forces have successfully resisted the renewed Russian offensive in the northeast for nearly three weeks.

The Kremlin continues to reject Western calls for a ceasefire, including a recent proposal for a 30-day truce put forward by the United States and Ukraine. Instead, Moscow is pushing maximalist demands, including full recognition of its control over occupied territories and a formal surrender of all territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, as well as Crimea.

In a recent interview with CNN, Russian Ambassador to the U.K. Andrei Kelin echoed this hardline approach, stating that there is no reason for Russia to stop its offensive. He claimed that Ukraine must either accept Russia’s peace terms now or face eventual surrender after further territorial losses.