Another Victory for Bulgaria: Georgieva Tops Vault Final

Sports | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:10
Valentina Georgieva has added another vault gold medal to her collection, triumphing at the World Cup in Tashkent. The Bulgarian gymnast, coached by Filip Yanev, delivered an impressive performance that secured her the top spot on the podium in the final of the apparatus, BNR reports.

Georgieva, who is the current European silver medalist, won with a total score of 13.450 points - scoring 13.500 on her first vault and 13.400 on her second. She edged out legendary gymnast Oksana Chusovitina, who claimed the silver medal with a score of 13.275 (13.250 and 13.000). The 50-year-old Uzbek icon, who just marked her milestone birthday and has competed in a record eight Olympic Games, received a warm reception from the home crowd.

Bronze went to another Uzbek gymnast, Shakhinabonu Yusufova, who earned 12.950 points from her two vaults (12.850 and 12.650). Bulgaria had a second competitor in the final - Viktoria Ventsislavova - who placed seventh after scoring 12.200 on both of her vaults.

The competition continues tomorrow with strong Bulgarian representation in the men's events. Dimitar Dimitrov and Daniel Trifonov will compete in the vault final, while Trifonov and Bozhidar Zlatanov will appear in the parallel bars event. Trifonov is also set to compete in the balance beam final, giving Bulgaria a total of five finalists on the final day of the World Cup.

