Bulgaria's Business Sector Prepared for Euro, Inflation Remains Low

A large part of the Bulgarian business sector is well-prepared for the euro changeover, according to Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade (AMT). The association represents 70 chains across both food and non-food sectors, with a combined workforce of 57,000 people and an annual turnover exceeding 20 billion leva.

Valkanov commented that although inflation has recently subsided, public perception remains focused on the continued rise in the prices of everyday goods, particularly food items. However, he stressed that over the past year, price changes have been minimal. "There is virtually no inflation," he said, noting that what is currently observed is more of a cyclical fluctuation in the cost of specific products such as cocoa and coffee.

He also emphasized the need for the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) to enhance its oversight efforts now, ahead of the euro adoption, to curb any potential attempts at price manipulation or abuse.