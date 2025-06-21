Bulgaria's Business Sector Prepared for Euro, Inflation Remains Low

Business | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Business Sector Prepared for Euro, Inflation Remains Low

A large part of the Bulgarian business sector is well-prepared for the euro changeover, according to Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade (AMT). The association represents 70 chains across both food and non-food sectors, with a combined workforce of 57,000 people and an annual turnover exceeding 20 billion leva.

Valkanov commented that although inflation has recently subsided, public perception remains focused on the continued rise in the prices of everyday goods, particularly food items. However, he stressed that over the past year, price changes have been minimal. "There is virtually no inflation," he said, noting that what is currently observed is more of a cyclical fluctuation in the cost of specific products such as cocoa and coffee.

He also emphasized the need for the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) to enhance its oversight efforts now, ahead of the euro adoption, to curb any potential attempts at price manipulation or abuse.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and the Euro: What Happens to National Monetary Sovereignty?

One of the most debated topics around Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro is whether the country is giving up its sovereignty

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Rising Deposit Interest Rates, Loan Rate Hikes Expected Only in Late 2026

Recent analysis by the financial portal "Moite pari" indicates that interest rates on bank deposits are starting to climb, particularly noticeable among smaller banks over the past year

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sets Poverty Bar Well Above New World Bank Global Minimum

The World Bank has recently updated its international poverty line, raising it to $3.00 per day

Society | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in Europe for Excellent Bathing Water Quality

In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Nears Bottom of EU Rankings in Household Material Well-Being

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked near the bottom in the European Union when it comes to material well-being, placing second to last alongside Estonia

Society | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Over 150 Retail Outlets Under Scrutiny as Bulgaria Prepares for Eurozone Transition

Bulgarian authorities have stepped up inspections across the country to combat unjustified price hikes amid concerns that some retailers might exploit the upcoming euro adoption to speculate

Business | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Ranks Second in Europe for Excellent Bathing Water Quality

In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:24

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Foreign Work Permits: 24,000 Issued in First Five Months of 2025

Since the start of 2024, Bulgaria has issued 24,000 work permits to foreign nationals, marking a significant increase compared to previous years

Business | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 11:02

Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport Honored as Europe’s Best in Its Category

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport has earned top honors in Europe, receiving the prestigious ACI EUROPE award for “Best Airport in Europe” in the category serving between 5 and 10 million passengers

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 11:36

Direct Flights Now Connect Sofia with Sardinia’s Coastal Jewel

Wizz Air has launched direct flights between Sofia and the Italian coastal gem of Alghero,

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 10:18

Property Market Cools in Bulgaria’s Big Cities, But Rent Prices Remain Inflated

The Bulgarian property market appears to be cooling off in the major urban centers

Business » Properties | June 20, 2025, Friday // 08:56

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria